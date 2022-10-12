Olajide Kareem, aka Seun Egbegbe, the embattled Lagos socialite known for his lavish lifestyle, has finally regained freedom after spending 68 months in prison.

Mr Egbegbe, 44, was incarcerated on 10 February 2017 for fraud involving N39m; $90,000 and £12,550.

The police alleged that he fraudulently obtained the money from no fewer than 40 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos from 2015 to 2017.

Mr Egbegbe, who once managed Fuji artists Wale Ayinde Tekoma and Pasuma, was said to have defrauded the BDC operators.

He had told them he had naira to change into foreign currencies and vice versa.

The erstwhile Lagos socialite pleaded not guilty and was remanded in prison custody pending when he would satisfy the jail terms as his friends, family, and colleagues deserted him.

The charge sheet was subsequently amended twice, with the counts eventually increased to 44 and three other defendants added – Lawal Kareem, Olalekan Yusuf and Muyideen Shoyombo.

The five defendants pleaded not guilty to the 1st and 2nd counts while Kareem, the 1st defendant, pleaded not guilty to the remaining 38 counts.

The trial began on 10 May 2017, with over 30 BDC operators storming the court to testify against him.

Free at last

The Federal High Court in Lagos initially sentenced him to seven years imprisonment ‘with hard labour’ for fraud.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo sentenced Mr Kareem after convicting him of one of the 44-count charges filed against him by the police.

Justice Oguntoyinbo declared that 43 of the 44 counts crumbled because of lack of witnesses to substantiate their claims.

She also found that the prosecuting team failed in the responsibility to produce evidence, to be backed with witnesses in counts 4, 19 and 21.

The judge also said that police tampered with the money recovered from the suspects and also ruled that they should return all the money recovered from Egbegbe back to him.

However, on Tuesday, a Federal High Court, Ikoyi in Lagos, found Mr Egbegbe guilty of just one of the 44 counts charges against him and set him free.

The spokesperson of the Lagos NCoS, Rotimi Oladokun, also confirmed his release in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The court last heard his case on November 2020.

Background

Unfortunately, the filmmaker who financed the production of several Yoruba films under his Ebony Films Productions imprint could not fulfil the bail conditions more than three years later.

Egbegbe, whose publicised affair with Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, shot him into the limelight a few years ago, had been abandoned by his colleagues & protégés alike.