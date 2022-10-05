Streaming giant Netflix on Thursday revealed its lineup of Nigerian content that will thrill Nigerian fans.

They include compelling content, ranging from local titles like Soólè to the much-anticipated Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes this October.

In a statement, the top movie streaming platform revealed that it would release original Nigerian content that cut across multiple genres this month.

Soólè leads the pack of local titles, making its grand entrance on 14 October.

It tells the story of a group of eccentric strangers caught in a cat-and-mouse game with dangerous criminals while travelling from Lagos to Enugu.

Movie watchers will enjoy Nollywood films like ‘Dwindle’, ‘Lockdown’, ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’ and ‘Osuofia in London’ continuing their unending streak of entertainment this month.

However, that’s not where the excitement of October ends. Fans will be excited to know more about the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, and his 17 murders. And they’ll see it all in Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes on 7 October.

More entertainment

Fan favourite reality show ‘Love Is Blind’ is also making a comeback on 19 October, with its third season.

In the series, men and women put the power of blind love to the test after courting through the walls of private pods.

Netflix also revealed that Nigerian branded titles are making their way to the platform this month.

Subscribers can expect Togo on the 5th of October. The Netflix original tells the story of a man who looks after cars parked on his turf and must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

That’s not all. Viewers will enjoy the incredible world of science fiction with Glitch on 7 October, as it follows the life of a young woman who joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy.

Netflix also had something in store for lovers of a good documentary, with I AM A STALKER coming to the platform on 10 October.