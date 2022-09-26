Nkechi Blessing, a controversial Yoruba actress, caused a stir online after she distributed sex toys and dildos as souvenirs at an event in Lagos on Saturday.

The occasion was a ceremony commemorating her mother’s death anniversary.

The actress lost her mother a few days before her birthday in September 2021.

Videos of the event went viral over the weekend and have attracted mixed reactions.

Responding to critics, the famous actress said sex toy advertising is a source of income for her and her family.

She is, however, being tongue-lashed as many questioned the morality of such “advertisement.”

Checks on her Instagram page show that the actress has been advertising sex toys for the last two years.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the actress, she declined to comment, saying she pays no attention to critics.

She also mocked her detractors, saying they have begged her on WhatsApp messenger to have the dildos despite criticising her on social media.

Minutes after, on WhatsApp status, the actress said critics are inconsequential.

In a short video of the actress recorded at the event, the actress said: “I am not saying men are scum because I have a man, but you need to have one (dildos) for yourself in case you don’t have a man.”

History of controversies

The actress broke up with her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan, in April over a report by a notorious blog accusing her of infidelity

Their affair became troubled after the blog accused the famous actress of having a personal experience with a realtor for an endorsement deal.

Aside from acting, Nkechi is the Group Managing Director of a real estate company, Ojulowo – Omoluabi Empire Holdings Limited, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The actress was accused of dating the owner of the company.

Lately, the actress, who has a love-hate relationship with her fans, has been in the news over her past relationship with a politician boyfriend of hers, according to a blogger.

In his accusation, the blogger tagged Nkechi as Falegan’s wife.

Also, in a television interview recently, the Yoruba actress said she dated Mr Falegan to get back to her former American boyfriend.

“He was the one that loved me more. I recently broke off a relationship with my ex, who lives in America, and then in the heat of the break-up, he started posting a girl covering her face, and I realised that this man was asking me out. So I tried to use him to get back at my ex; I landed in the relationship.”

Although yet to be known, the actress has hinted at her newly found love.