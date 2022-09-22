South Africa’s feature film, ‘Surviving Gaza,’ and Ghana’s ‘Borga’ have received the most nominations in the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Both films were nominated in 14 of AMAAs’ 26 categories.

Shaibu Husseini revealed this on behalf of Keith Shiri, the president of the AMAA 2022 Jury, at a media event on Wednesday.

The event, which had the founder and CEO of AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, in attendance, was held at the Radisson Hotel in Ikeja, GRA, Lagos.

The award show, which holds in Lagos on 30 October, aims to recognise and celebrate the African visual and storytelling creative industry.

Speaking at the event, Ms Anyiam-Osigwe said AMAA isn’t a popular voting film and movie award ceremony but an awards ceremony strategically created to reward and celebrate professionalism in film and filmmaking across all spectra.

The organisers said the nomination was obtained from 362 entries pruned to 100 after screening.

With 26 categories, Mr Husseini Husseini also revealed that the Jury sat for over ten days for selection in Documentary films, animations, features and short stories.

Nigeria contenders

The organisers revealed that Nigerian movies dominated 47 per cent of feature movies submission and 50 per cent of short films.

Kunle Afolayan’s 2021 Netflix title ‘Swallow’, Bolanle Austen Peters’ ‘Man of God’ on Netflix original, and Walter Waltbanger Taylaur’s ‘Jolly Roger’ are top Nigerian contenders.

Osas Ighodaro, Deyemi Okanlawon, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Daniel Etim, Akah Nnani, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Chibuike Josh Alfred popularly known as ‘Josh2funny’ were nominated in different categories.

Apart from the Nigerian contenders, other African nations like Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana, and Senegal pulled weight on the nomination list.

Tanzania’s ‘Tug of war’ follows closely with 12 nominations, while Uganda’s ‘Tembele’ and Nigeria’s ‘Man of God’ packed nominations in nine categories. Nigeria’s ‘Jolly Roger’ also followed with nominations in eight different categories, while Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Swallow’ earned itself nominations in seven categories.

Other top contenders at the AMAA 2022 include ‘A song from the dark’ and ‘Angeliena’ with six nominations, with six nominations, ‘Ayaanle,’ ‘Almajiri,’ and ‘Road to my father’s compound’ with five different categories, while ‘Alaise,’ ‘Money miss road,’ and ‘Underbelly earned three different nominations each and ‘Skin like mine,’ and ‘Ba Ni,’ had two nominations each.

Here’s the complete list of nominations:

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

1. Enroute -Burkina Faso

2. Al-Sit -Sudan

3. Astel -Senegal

4. A Lisbon Affair- Angola

5. Mamadou – Equatorial Guinea

6. Houminvi – Benin

7. Men-tally- Nigeria

8. Tender Threads – Morocco

JUBRIL MALAIFIA AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

1. On the Surface – Iceland

2. Opal – Martinique

3. Kenda – Cote D’Ivoire

4. No Way Out – Uganda

5. Skin Like Mine –USA

6. PTD – Nigeria

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

1. Taamaden – Mali

2. No Simple Way Home -Sudan

3. The Last Shelter – Mali

4. No U Turn – Nigeria

5. Transaction – Zimbabwe

6. Lobola, a Bride’s True Price?- South Africa

7. Africa Moot – South Africa

8. When a Farm Goes Aflame- Nigeria/Germany

AMAA 2022 OUSMANE SEMBENE AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN

AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

1. Borga – Ghana

2. Tug of War – Tanzania

3. Tembele – Uganda

4. Surviving Gaza – South Africa

5. Alaise – Nigeria

6. Medicine Man – Kenya

AMAA 2022 MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AWARD FOR BEST

FILM BY AN AFRICAN-BORN DIRECTOR LIVING ABROAD

1. Tope Oshin – Here Love Lies

2. Obi Emelonye – Money Miss Road

3. York Fabian Raabe- Borga

4. Ogo Okpue – A song From the Dark

5. Robert Peters – The Scar

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT FILM

1. Contraband – USA

2. Slow Pulse – USA

3. Skin Like Mine – USA

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

1. The Rumba King – Peru

2. Wade in the Water – USA

3. The Sun Rises in the East – USA

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

1. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story – USA

2. The Sleeping Negro – USA

3. Not To Forget – USA

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION

DESIGN

1. Tug Of War

2. Underbelly

3. Surviving Gaza

4. Borga

5. Swallow

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME

DESIGN

1. Swallow

2. Underbelly

3. Tug of War

4. Tembele

5. Man of God

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

1. Jolly Roger

2. A Song From The Dark

3. Surviving Gaza

4. Underbelly

5. Angeliena

AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

1. Tembele

2. Ayaanle

3. Man of God

4. Surviving Gaza

5. Tug of War

6. Almajiri

AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Koi-Koi: the Myth

2. Tug of War

3. Borga

4. Tinka’s Story

5. Surviving Gaza

6. Alaise

AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

1. The Wave

2. Surviving Gaza

3. Swallow

4. Tug of War

5. Borga

6. Tembele

AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Tug of War

2. Tembele

3. Ayaanle

4. Surviving Gaza

5. Borga

6. Road To My Father’s Compound

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

1. Jolly Roger

2. Angeliena

3. Tug of War

4. Borga

5. Almajiri

6. Man of God

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREENPLAY

1. Road to My Father’s Compound

2. Surviving Gaza

3. Jolly Roger

4. Tug of War

5. Borga

6. Tembele

AMAA 2022 NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD

(NFVB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

1. Man of God

2. Alaise

3. Swallow

4. Jolly Roger

5. Almajiri

6. Money Miss Road

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/PROMISING ACTOR

1. Emmanuel Afffadzi – Borga

2. Kebirungi Agnes Knight – Tinka’s Story

3. Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle

4. Maryam Waziri Salihu – Almajiri

5. Samke Makhaba – Surviving Gaza

6. Emmanuel Kuye – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1. Aphiwe Mkefe – Surviving Gaza

2. Wale Ojo – A Song from the dark

3. Adjetey Annag – Borga

4. Tshamano Sebe – Angeliene

5. Toyin Osinaike – Jolly Roger

6. Segun Arinze – Almajiri

7. Josh2Funny – Money Miss Road

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1. Lydia Forson – Borga

2. Samke Makhoba Surviving Gaza

3. Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow

4. Siti Amina -Tug of War

5. Maryam S Wazari – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)

6. Dorcas Shola Fapson – Man of God

7. Nse Ikpe Etim – A Song From The Dark

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

1. Patrick Nkakalukanyi -Tembele

2. Daniel Etim Effiong – Jolly Roger

3. Gudrun Colombus Mwanyika – Tug of War

4. Botlhale Mahlangu – Surviving Gaza

5. Eugene Boateng – Borga

6. Deyemi Okanlanwo – Swallow

7. Akah Nnani- Man of God

8. Aaron Adatsi – Road to My Father’s compound

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

1. Euodia Samson – Angeliena

2. Bless Fortune – Road to My Fathers Compound

3. Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

4. Ronah Ninsiima – Tembele

5. Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War

6. Vanessa Vanderpuye – A song from the dark

7. Nanfuna Sharon – The Wave

8. Eniola Akinbo – Swallow

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR FIRST FEATURE BY A DIRECTOR

1. Uga Carlini – Angeliena

2. York Fabian Raabe – Borga

3. Ogo Okpue – A Song From The Dark

4. Benedict Yeboah – Road to My Father’s Compound

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

1. Amil Sivji –Tug of War

2. York-Fabian Raabe – Borga

3. Bolanle Austen- Peters – Man of God

4. Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza

5. Uga Carlini – Angeliena

6. Walter Banger – Jolly Roger

7. Ahmed Farah – Ayaanle

8. Morris Mugisha – Tembele

AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

1. Ayaanle – Somalia

2. Jolly Roger – Nigeria

3. Borga – Ghana

4. Angeliena – South Africa

5. Tug of War – Tanzania

6. Man of God – Nigeria

7. Surviving Gaza – South Africa

8. Tembele – Uganda