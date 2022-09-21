An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday refused the bail application pending appeal filed by the convicted Nollywood actor, James ‘Baba Ijesha’ Olarenwaju.

The judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, rejected the bail application of the embattled actor because he did not meet exceptional circumstances and criteria.

The court had, on July 14, sentenced the embattled actor to five-years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

“The applicant must show special and exceptional circumstances because the term given to him is five years which is to run concurrently,” the judge said.

“There is no evidence that the appeal has been entered, and there is no indication before this court that the court will not treat the case expeditiously.

“It is in this court’s view that the applicant has failed to show exceptional circumstances to warrant him bail because he is facing a serious crime.

“Given this case, I am inclined to refuse the bail application of the applicants pending appeal.”

Defence

The embattled actor is seeking bail for an appeal for the five-year conviction of sexually assaulting a minor.

Gabriel Olabiran, the actor’s lawyer, on 10 August, informed the court of notice for bail pending appeal that has been submitted under Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 51 of the High Court law of Lagos State, administration of criminal justice law.

Mr Olabiran argued that the application admitted the applicant to bail, either unconditionally or upon reasonable conditions.

He said the application was brought before the court due to difficulty getting a date at the Court of Appeal.

The state’s prosecutor, Yusuf Sule, however, in a counter affidavit, argued that the defence failed in its address to establish the particular circumstances which might grant the convict bail.

Baba Ijesha’s rape trial lasted over 12 months since his arrest and arraignment in June 2021.

Since 22 April, Baba Ijesha has been entangled in a messy rape trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter.