On Tuesday, the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) revealed that the top five highest-grossing films in Nigerian cinemas in August were Hollywood films, ‘Thur: Love and Thunder, Bullet Train, Beast, Hey you! and League of Surpets’.

Ope Ajayi, CEAN’s national president, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the five Hollywood movies generated N378m from tickets sold across cinemas in the country in August.

Mr Ajayi said the figure represented a 28 per cent increase compared to N294m realised in August 2021.

He, however, said there was a 19 per cent decline in tickets sold in August, as generated N471m in July.

“The 37 films shown in August realised over NGN378 million at the box office. 13 Hollywood films accounted for 72.4 per cent while 16 Nollywood films made a little over 22 per cent.

He said the top five highest-grossing films in August were: Thur: Love and Thunder, Bullet Train, Beast, Hey you! and League of Surpets.

“Thor: Love and Thunder remained the highest-grossing, with N80 million in the month.

He said the figures bring its lifetime revenue at Nigeria’s box office to over N350 million, as of 31st August,” he said.

Projections

Mr Ajayi said the films to be released in September are: Where the Crawdads Sing, Passport, Symphony, Inside Life, Finding Ireti, The Woman King, Ticket of Life, Ticket of Paradise, and Don’t Worry Darling.

Others are: Brotherhood, Smile/Tad He Lost Explorer, See How They Run, Choke, The Enforcer, Anikulapo and Osorongo.

READ ALSO: Hollywood dominates as Nigerian cinemas record N347 million revenue in March

He also said September 2022 looks promising as two main blockbusters – ‘The Woman King and Brotherhood’ will screen at cinemas nationwide.

“Both have the potential to make September 2022 the best since

the inception of the Nigerian box office, with revenues projected to hit N700 million, despite the high rate of rainfall recorded in several cities, especially Lagos.

“It will be a bit merrier in September when the legendary Viola Davies unleashes a brilliant performance in Sony’s new high-paced epic drama/thriller, ‘The Woman King’.

“So, if the green screen lovers think they saw action at its finest last month, then wait for what is coming from the female warriors of ancient Dahomey,” he said.

(NAN)