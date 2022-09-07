This September, the online streaming giant Netflix said it would stream multiple Nigerian contents, including Anikulapo, Finding Hubby 2, Collision Course and Aki and Paw Paw, on its platform.

It marks the first time the platform would list multiple Nigerian films in a month.

Collision Course, which debuted on Friday, tells the story of a law enforcement officer ending up in a tense run-in with a wealthy young musician that changes his life forever.

Finding Hubby 2 comes closely behind, showing viewers a take on crossroads as fan favourite Oyin Clegg grapples with her new reality after discovering her fiancé’s secrets. It debuts on 16 September.

Aki and Paw Paw will also make their way to Netflix on 30 September. The comedy tells the story of two troublesome brothers searching for social media fame after relocating to Lagos.

They say fans will be even more excited to find Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ making its grand entrance into the streaming platform that same day.

‘Anikulapo’ tells the vivid story of an eager traveller who encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another life after an affair with a queen leads to his demise.

Netflix released the movie trailer in August starring Kunle Remi and Sola Sobowale and Bimbo Adimoye in lead roles.

‘Anikulapo’ also features Hollywood actor, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo Hassan, Kunle Remi, Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, Moji Olayiwola, Kareem Adepoju, Mr Macaroni and young skit maker, Ikorodu Bois.

Branded titles, including Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth, Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy, Get Smart With Money and Fortune Seller: A TV Scam, Entrapped, The Brave Ones, Mirror, Mirror, ATHENA, End of the Road and Dynasty season 5 will be making entrances to Netflix this month.

Avid movie fans can also enjoy all the great local titles already streaming on the platform with movies like The Razz Guy, Osuofia In London, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Lockdown, The Set Up, and Kambili: The Whole 30 yards available for viewing.