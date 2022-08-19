Showmax has released the trailer for Blood Psalms, an epic action-packed African fantasy series.

A co-production with CANAL+, Blood Psalms will premiere on September 22 with new episodes every Wednesday for 11 weeks.

Set in Ancient Africa, one thousand days after the fall of Atlantis, ‘Blood Psalms’ explores the story of the five surviving houses of Kemet as they find themselves beset with fears of a prophesied end of days.

Bokang Phelane has the role of a lifetime as Princess Zazi, a fiercely determined teenage princess. She must navigate primordial curses, long-standing ancestral vendettas, and an inexplicable role as the damning prophecy’s chief harbinger.

Mothusi Magano, the winner of four SAFTAs and an African Movie Academy Award (AMAA), plays her father, mad king Letsha. In contrast, SAFTA winner and 2022 DSTV Mzansi Viewers’ Choice nominee Zolisa Xaluva (Gomora, Knuckle City) plays her lover, General Toka, the head of her father’s Akachi army.

“Blood Psalms is the biggest and most ambitious series we’ve ever made, completely unlike any other African series you’ve seen,” said Nomsa Philiso, executive head: of programming at MultiChoice. “We couldn’t be more excited.”

“This show was specifically created to reimagine ourselves as Africans, as an answer to ‘Who are we?’,” says Phelane. “It’s done entertainingly, with a lot of drama and action.”

Cast

The trailer gives first glimpses of the star-studded cast, which includes SAFTA winners Bongile Mantsai (Knuckle City), Hamilton Dlamini (Five Fingers For Marseilles), Hlubi Mboya (Isidingo), S’dumo Mtshali (iNumber Number, Is’thunzi), Siv Ngesi (DAM), Thishiwe Ziqubu (The Imposter), and Warren Masemola (The Republic).

Others are SAFTA nominees Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (Rockville), Niza Jay (The Wound), Richard Lukunku (Happiness Is A Four-Letter Word), Sello Maake kaNcube (The Herd), Thando Thabethe (Reyka), Thembekile Komani (Knuckle City) and Zikhona Sodlaka (The Wife).

AMAA nominee Faniswa Yisa (Knuckle City, DAM) and the likes of Faith Baloyi (Flatland), Lemogang Tsipa (Shaka Ilembe), and Thabo Rametsi (Kalushi, Silverton Siege) also star in the series.

Show creators Layla Swart and Jahmil X.T. Qubeka from Yellowbone Entertainment were responsible for South Africa’s 2020 Oscar entry, Knuckle City.

“What we’re trying to do is to reclaim the continent’s history from an African perspective,” said Swart. “Blood Psalms has elements of every African culture’s mythology and looks at different tribes – the Akachi, the Uchawi, the Ku’ua, the Chini, and Great Nziwemabwe – as they migrated south from Kemet, which is now Egypt, and formed their cultures.”

Shot in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and North West provinces, Blood Psalms is a Showmax Original in partnership with CANAL+, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, and the Eastern Cape Economic Development Corporation (ECDC) and the MultiChoice Innovation Fund.

Watch the trailer: