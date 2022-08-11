The first-ever documentary about Big Brother Naija mini-documentary titled ‘BBNaija: the Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy’ will premiere on Africa Magic Showcase on Saturday.

Produced by ID Africa’s The Bang Studio, the mini-documentary will take viewers behind Africa’s biggest reality TV show.

The producers said it will also reveal some truths about the show’s production.

It will feature some of the show’s most popular housemates, including Mercy Eke, Laycon, Nengi, Prince, Alex Asogwa, Bisola Aiyeola, Elozonam, and Ozo.

Concept

The Chief Executive Officer of ID Africa, Femi Falodun, said the show is an African pop-culture phenomenon, so it was necessary to tell its story.

He said it tells the untold story of the show and examines its impact through the eyes of relevant stakeholders.

Highlights include appearances from the host, crew and organisers of the show, which has grown to become the most prominent Big Brother franchise in the world.

” In the recently concluded season alone, the show recorded over a billion votes from millions of viewers. It was also watched in over 30 countries across the globe. I am thrilled that we get to share the backstory of how this show is made and how much it changes the participants’ lives,” Mr Falodun said.

The Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola, also shared her excitement about the premiere project.

She said: “We’ve worked tirelessly behind the scenes for years to make Big Brother Naija a success. So, it’s quite exciting to see the story of how the show comes together each year being told so brilliantly. The documentary will give fans an insight into how much work it takes to deliver the show each year.”

Show time

BBN: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy will premiere on Saturday at 2 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Ch. 151).

It will have a repeat broadcast on the channel at noon on Monday, 15 August and at 3:30 p.m. on 25 August.

The documentary will also air on Africa Magic Urban on Sunday, at 12:30 p.m and 3:10 p.m, Thursday, 18 August at noon.

There will also be repeat broadcasts on Sunday, 21 August at 3:30 p.m and Thursday, 25 August at 5:30 p.m.

DStv subscribers can also watch the documentary on the go via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost.