The famous Nollywood actress Ada Ameh, popularly known as , in the sitcom, The Johnsons, will be buried on 26 August at her family home in Ogobia Otukpo LGA in Benue State.

On Monday, her relative, Friday Ameh, announced her burial rites on Instagram.

Ameh, 48, died in a hospital in Delta State on 17 July.

In October 2020, Ameh lost her only child, Aladi God’s gift, who was over 30 years old. Her daughter died after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja.

In numerous interviews, she said life had not remained the same since her daughter died.

Before her death, the 48-year-old battled with mental health. She revealed she had been dealing with mental illness following her daughter’s death and six siblings.

Ameh’s burial will begin with a novelty match at the Nathaniel Odogwu pitch in Lagos on 19 August followed by a candle night at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on the same day.

Another candle night will hold on 25 August at Saint Mary’s Primary School Ogobia in Benue State.

Meanwhile, Ameh’s closest colleague, Empress Njamah, solicits funds to take care of her (ms Ameh’s mother).

On her Instagram page, Njamah pleaded with Nigerians to join her in caring for the aged woman.

According to her, her late friend left a fantastic mother who was her priority before her untimely demise.

She also admitted that she couldn’t do this alone, hence, the need for their support and financial donations to an account number she provided.