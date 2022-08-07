Leading Chinese Pay TV, Startimes has partnered with famous comedian Steve Onu, better known as ‘Yaw’, to produce a sitcom dubbed ‘Sparadise’.

The sitcom, an original Star Times production billed to have 63 episodes, premiered on Thursday in Lagos.

The new series is developed with satirical and amusing events that mirror the everyday life and gossip that transpires in a Spa.

Yaw said the series captures the intrigues and happenings that play out in a spa, from the gossip to all the madness, banters and quarrels that ensue, comically told using notable comedians.

Directed by John Njamah and Patrick Nkamiang, the comedy series was written by Yaw, Buchi, Senator, and I Save, among others. Also, it features the original cast and crew of the famous ‘My Flatmates’ series, such as Buchi, Yaw, Senator, Tomama, and Tony Akposheri.

For the choice of the acts, Yaw said some actors like Kunle Remi, Ngozi Nwosu, Expatriate, Buchi, Senator and Lolo were explicitly chosen for the role. He said, “So some of the characters were written for them. We did an audition sometime last year and picked a handful of them”.

The sitcom also features comedy acts Ada Muorah, Bofie Itombra, Dianne Chukwu, Davidsyn Eboigbe, Ese Idia, Eseosa Benard, and Godwin Ovy.

Others are Imaobong Cletus, Omotunde Adebowale, David Odiaka Onyeka Favour, Onukwube Chukwube, and Roby Ekpo.

Rationale

Yaw said the sitcom debuted on ST Nollywood Plus Channel on StarTimes.

The StarTimes-ON mobile app on Thursday was created for the web and is everyday reality delivered differently using comics.

Asked why he chose to shoot a comedy series, Yaw said:

“Whether you like it or not, you can never have enough laughter with the situation of things in the country. We need more of it. I think we can never have enough music. We can never have enough musicians.

For now, it has 63 episodes. And it would run every day on StarTimes. The central part of the series was shot at Lekki, Lagos”.

Also speaking, Alex Jian, the chief executive officer of StarTimes Nigeria, asserted that the entertainment provider was keeping to its words of growing original content locally to give Nollywood fans something juicier to enjoy at a pocket-friendly price.

Tunde Aina, the chief operating officer of StarTimes, added that the company, which started ten years ago, has always had to buy content to air on the station.

Explaining, “We have always needed a sitcom that helps with retention. That also helps for relaxation. We got so many proposals, but Yaw’s was better. Paradise mirrors what happens in different homes. Sparadise is our latest, but we will be having more soon.”

Radio

Yaw, better known as a radio presenter with Wazobia FM, Lagos, said despite his foray into acting and productions, he still maintains his day job because he has been able to strike a balance.

He said: “I do my radio job in the morning, and when I’m done with the radio, I’m a freeman. The way our work is that you’re free. They believe you should go and do other things to refresh the head, so you’re not in one space for too long. You would get tired.

I’m doing more film production now, although it is more tasking. While you can quickly wrap up a three- to a six-man stage play, my head spins daily in film production because it is more challenging”.