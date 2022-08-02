Ngozi, the wife of Nollywood actor Zack Orji, has shown support for Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Barely 48 hours after her famous husband declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, she dropped subtle hints of her stance on Instagram.

Ms Orji, who posted a clip from the 20th edition of Revival Assembly Ministries International’s Azusa Conference, which ended over the weekend, noted that she is ‘OBIdient’, a term used by the supporters of the LP candidate.

The clip captures the moment the ministry’s founder, Anselm Madubuko, invited Mr Obi to the pulpit amidst cheers from the congregation.

Ms Orji, a Nollywood actress and costume designer, captioned it: “It was An Awesome Time Today. That Moment Our Apostle General Anselm Madubuko Introduced H E Sir Peter Obi. What an Awesome Way To Wrap up AZUSA 20 Conference. God bless you, Sir, for Coming. We are obedient. We Move”.

Reactions

Since the clip found its way to the Nigerian webspace, there has been a myriad of reactions to Ms Orji’s post.

While some said Mr Orji does not have enough influence to drum support for a presidential candidate, others say that he may have been induced with money.

This is coming against the backdrop of reports that say that another Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, allegedly rejected N10m to campaign for Mr Tinubu.

Going by the reactions to the post, it appears that Ms Orji is gaining more followership on social media through her action.

While some hail her for not toeing the same path as her husband, others seem to think that it is the beauty of democracy which gives couples the freedom to vote for whoever they want.

One of her followers, @noble_isfunny, wrote, “You have done so well, ma; God bless you for standing on posterity. Don’t mind your husband! I am following you right away, ma.”

Another follower, @ojormiller, notes that one family can have divergent opinions.

He wrote: “One family, different opinions, that’s the beauty of democracy.”

For @johnson_olorunfemi, Ms Orji is an opinionated woman of virtue.

“You’re a woman of virtue, a woman who can choose for herself and stand her ground,” he commented.

Background

On Saturday, Mr Orji threw his weight behind the candidacy of the APC presidential flag bearer.

The actor said that having lived in Lagos for over 40 years, he knows that Mr Tinubu is a chief crusader for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.

He said: “In his time as governor of Lagos state, he ran an all-inclusive government drawing people from different ethnic extractions into the executive council as decision makers to run the affairs of the state.”