Title of Movie: ‘Money Miss Road’

Release Date: July 22, 2022

Running time: 95 minutes.

Director: Obi Emelonye

Cast: Jide Kene Achufusi, Melvin Oduah, Josh Alfred, Charly Boy, Anthony Monjaro, Chioma Adibe and Others.

The concept of money as a solution to every problem is not alien to Nigerians.

As a result, there appears to be a race towards being the first to ‘make am’, especially among young people.

As this has been our reality for ages, it is not surprising that Nigerian movies are nuanced towards exploring these and other related themes.

Money-miss-road is street parlance that describes individuals who chanced upon riches and failed to adapt to a personality fitting their newfound status.

Plot

In this Obi Emenloye-directed offering, Joseph (Jidekene Achufusi), a street fighter and his manager Josiah (Josh Alfred aka Josh2Funny) are down on their luck in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.

Joseph finds himself in a hotel and, by happenstance, ends up in the wrong room, initially occupied by Diokpa (Charly Boy), where he stumbles on a vast cache of money.

After stealing and concealing the money, Joseph and his manager are launched into a life they could only dream of hours prior.

Diokpa, a wanted baron, goes all out to track down the duo who have fled to Lagos to binge on their loot. The events that unfold lead to a night of running, jumping, highspeed chase and kidnapping.

Review

For a theme that may be commonplace, Emeleonye did his best to make ‘Money Miss Road’ stand out.

Even though the producers may have overstretched their description of ‘action-comedy’, it was nonetheless a reasonable attempt.

Though fast-paced, ‘Money Miss Road’ is somewhat relaxing and suitable for audiences wanting to let their hair down. But it is not without its faults, as captured below.

1-Nudity in a family-themed plot.

From the outset, the movie comes across as something a family should see together, especially given the humour and the storyline.

Josiah has a wife and three daughters whom he abandoned in his quest for the good life. The wife, tired of waiting for her husband, gathers her kids and goes in search of their father.

With all of those elements present, somewhere in the movie, without warning, the director springs a steamy scene on the viewers.

2-Poor play at humour

Some of the scenes designed as humorous fell flat, failing to elicit the expected response from viewers. It is in addition to the fact that most of the actors failed to deliver.

Charly Boy, for instance, failed to put up a performance worthy of a street baron.

At some point, it felt like Josh2Funny, who had his first feature appearance in the film, was the one carrying the film along.

3-Watered down action

The action-adventure tag on ‘Money Miss Road’ is just another promise the movie fails to deliver on. It may probably have something to do with the fact that Nollywood is not at that point where it makes the heart-thumping kind of action Hollywood is famous for.

However, for a movie they said was shot with a minimalist budget, the producers should have focused more on the scripting.

Conclusion

Overall, if we can look past some of the movie’s shortcomings, ‘Money Miss Road’ is not a bad film. Despite its shortcomings, ‘Money Miss Road’ is a great story with lessons for an audience who seems to have accepted the get-rich-or-die-trying mantra as a way of life.