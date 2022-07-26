Starling Pictures on Friday unveiled the trailer for its blockbuster movie, The Stranger I Know.

Produced by Aderonke Moyinlorun and directed by Akin Tijani Balogun, the movie parades some of Nollywood’s finest actors.

They include Toyin Abraham, Deyemi Okanlawon, Aderonke Moyinlorun, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Akintola and Dayo Amusa.

Set in Lagos and the United States of America, The Stranger I Know tells the story of an up-and-coming actress who gets her first lead role in a big-budget Nollywood movie.

She moves to Lagos and falls in love with her short-let landlord, a guy she just met. They have so much in common bizarrely and scarily, which begs the question: Is this only a mere coincidence, or is there more to it than meets the eye?

Plot

The movie’s Executive Producer, Aderonke Moyinlorun, says: “The Stranger I Know is an original take that blends ancient tradition with modern life and love.

According to her, the movie mixes love, romance, betrayal, humour, and suspense in a creative and never-seen-before manner in Nollywood.

“I believe people would love it because it’s not only entertaining but also intriguing and will give the viewer a good cinematic experience. Our cast and crew did an excellent job, and I cannot wait for you all to experience the magic we have created.

"I believe people would love it because it's not only entertaining but also intriguing and will give the viewer a good cinematic experience. Our cast and crew did an excellent job, and I cannot wait for you all to experience the magic we have created.

The movie will premiere at the Ebony Life Cinemas VI on August 13, with the movie’s cast, celebrities and socialites in attendance.

It will be in cinemas nationwide from August 19.