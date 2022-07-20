May, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, on Tuesday opened up about how she fell into depression when her husband married his colleague, Judy Austin.

In April, the 40-year-old Actor threw his fans, colleagues and social media into a frenzy after sharing pictures of his baby boy and new wife on his Instagram page.

The actor said it was high time the world met his son, Star Dike Munachimso Yul Edochie, whom he loves much as his other children.

Almost immediately, the actor cum politician said he married a second wife because he could not let go of his colleague, Ms Austin.

In a clip posted on her Instagram, May said despite her battle with depression, she chose to pick up the pieces of her “shattered world”.

It is the first time the reserved entrepreneur openly addressed her husband’s decision to marry a second wife.

She said: “Depression is accurate, and there are different stages of depression. Rather than dwell in depression, I decided to pick up the pieces of my beautiful world.

“A wonderful world. An amazing world that suddenly shattered. That suddenly crashed. I decided to pick up the pieces and try to move on rather than dwell in depression.”

Depression

She noted that it’s not been easy, although she appears happy and robust.

“I’m glad that I look happy, and I appear strong to you all. I’m pleased that I am delighted. I’m so excited I can go out there and do stuff.

“I’m even amazed and surprised at some things I do, but it’s all because of love. It’s the support from my family. It’s the support from you guys. You guys have been amazing. The love is massive. These are the things that have kept me going. Honestly speaking,” she added.

Rationale

May, whom Yul married 18 years ago, also said contrary to popular opinion, she is not making money off her marital woes.

A few days back, she announced via her Instagram page that she had launched a YouTube page which would be “all about May Yul-Edochie.”

This angered some of her fans and followers on social media, who expected that she would have dropped her husband’s last name, Edochie, by now.

The fans suggested that she intended to draw sympathy and traffic to the page to earn some income from the streaming platform.

Reacting to the comments, in a video on Instagram, Ms Edochie said that it was untrue and that she does not wish what she is going through even on her enemies.