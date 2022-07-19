The governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Akwa Ibom State, Iboro Otu, has picked Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma as his running mate.

AAC is a left-wing political party created by a Nigerian 2019 presidential aspirant and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

The ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’ star was born to a Scottish father and a Nigerian mother.

Mr Otu, a renowned music engineer, said he picked the actress as his running mate after months of searching and researching for the right individual for the job.

He wrote on Instagram; “At a time where credible and effective leadership is in dire need in this part of the world, I spent the whole of my past months searching and researching to find the right individual for the job, one that would help in the great work of moving a vast majority of our people from abject poverty to inclusive prosperity.

“I found this candidate in Chief Mrs Caroline Uduak Danjuma. An Eket businesswoman and philanthropist who has won the world in her line of endeavour.”

A statement from the party suggests that Ms Caroline was picked based on the need to provide equal rights to women in politics.

“Women should not request for a particular percentage in governance; our party AAC believes in equal rights between women and men. What a man can do, a woman would do better,” AAC’s statement reads

Rationale

Mr Otu, the chairperson of ALERT Africa, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, defended the choice of Ms Danjuma as his running mate.

He said Ms Danjuma is popular in Akwa Ibom, and the party has lined up radio interviews and town hall meetings to help “put the name to the face” of people who may not know his running mate.

“She’s bringing a lot to the table; she is a lover of education and an advocate for women,” he said.

Mr Otu said the AAC is popular at the national level, especially with the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Sowore, “doing a great job in the fighting against injustice”.

He said the party has structures in Akwa Ibom to spring some surprises in the 2023 elections

The actress, who is yet to make an official statement, posted a campaign poster on her Instagram page.

She captioned it; “To serve and to honour in loyalty and truth to Akwa Ibom and Nigeria. So help me, God.”

She is also the fourth entertainer to be unveiled as running mate to a gubernatorial candidate.

With the announcement, she joins the likes of Funke Akindele (Lagos PDP), Femi Branch (Ogun NRM), and Tonto Dikeh (Cross River ADC), who will be visible at the polls come February 2023.

Unknown public figure?

The Nollywood star and the AAC deputy governor candidate, however, appear to be less known in Akwa Ibom.

“A lot of people don’t know her in Akwa Ibom,” a female journalist in Uyo, Iniobong Etuk, told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday.

“She rarely comes to the state; she doesn’t relate with people in Akwa Ibom, unlike other Nollywood stars from here,” she said.

“Not heard of such a party. I am not sure it is in Akwa Ibom State,” Ms Etuk said of the AAC.

Ndifreke Enefiok, another female journalist in Uyo, commented similarly about Mrs Danjuma.

“No, no, she is not popular in Akwa Ibom. Not at all.”

Ms Enefiok was surprised when Ms Danjuma was announced Mr Otu’s running mate.

She said she used to think that Ms Danjuma was from Cross River State.

“If you mention AAC, I am not sure up to 20 people will know about the party in Akwa Ibom,” she said.

“The (governorship) candidate is even more popular than the party (in Akwa Ibom).”

Background

The actress gained prominence in 2004 when she made her screen debut in Chico Ejiro’s film ‘Deadly Care’.

After some time, she took a break from the film industry and returned in 2016, producing and starring in the romantic thriller, Stalker.

The first of three children, she studied Environmental Protection Management, Geography and Regional Planning at the University of Calabar.

She also obtained a certificate of achievement in organisational behaviour from Edinburgh Business School in 2016.