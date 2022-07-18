The Africa Movie Academy Film in a box project, a four-week filmmaking training, ended in the Alimosho local government area of Lagos State on Thursday.

The brainchild of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Film in a box, saw star actor Keppy Ekpeyong and director Achor Yusuf train over 200 young Nigerians with aspirations to become part of the Nigerian film industry.

A chat with the facilitators at the end of the training revealed that participants in Alimosho embraced the teachings and opportunities provided.

The event was held in collaboration with the Lagos State government under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Feedback

Speaking on the progress and general overview of the training, Mr Ekpeyong said: “We had the mandate to train a minimum of 250 participants in three local government areas, so we flagged off here in Alimosho.

Initially, we did not expect what we encountered; we were shocked and surprised by the reception.

“I think Alimosho changed the facilitators because we have evolved people who have become what they want to be. Some really with passion, and by the second week, they became unbelievable. We had people who came in a shy, crying, or mute, but right now, we have performers.”

On his expectations from the participants, the actor said: “We are so happy that there are more people here who would make it as actors outside mediocrity, outside social media hype, we have a lot of great people here in about six solid areas.”

Another facilitator and film director, Achor Yusuf, expressed shock and delight at the talent and dedication of the participants.

Mr Achor said: “ In time, we all will see the impact on the Nigerian film industry because I see the eagerness and zeal that the participants showed.”

Sylvia Chiwendu, a participant, shared her experience during the four weeks of training.

The 22-year-old, who majored in scriptwriting, said the experience has been inspiring.

She said: “It’s exciting, and I learned a lot from our facilitators. My major takeaway is learning the business of film.”

For Samuel Sawyerr, AMA’s film in a box project and training came at a trying time in his life. “Film in a box found me at a time where I was almost losing it. I was home thinking about how to take the next step in my career, and I saw the ad online, and I put in for it. Though I thought it was a hoax or scam until I got the mail that I was admitted for the training. It’s been amazing,” he said.

Rationale

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Africa Movie Academy and founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, was also spotted on the last day of the training.

Ms Anyiam-Osigwe engaged the participants in a mini-town hall meeting.

There, she touched on several issues and the need for the participants to be firm in their resolution to become film practitioners.

In a chat with the media, Ms Anyiam-Osigwe revealed plans by AMA to invest time and resources in the trainees.

She also thanked the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Tourism.

“This is six weeks of training, and they have done four weeks of training and learning and will be going for practicals. That means shooting a film for the next two weeks. It’s an exciting time, especially with the students we have had here in Alimosho.

“We have done it from basics and taken them through the rudiments of the business of films. It’s been interesting seeing the amount of talent that we have found. We have identified several real talents that will go on and do incredibly in the industry. From Alimosho, we would be moving to Badagry.”

The organisers said the initiative would deliberately convert youths’ restiveness into productive ventures.