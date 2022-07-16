About 29 years after the 1993 Nigerian Airways hijack, a Nigeria-United Kingdom co-production will attempt to breathe life into the story and recreate a movie based on this true-life story.

The project, titled ‘Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft’, would become Nigeria’s first hijack movie.

The hijacked 1993 Nigerian Airways was a domestic flight from Lagos to Abuja, which took off on Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations.

Four Nigerian teenagers, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, hijacked the aircraft carrying 137 passengers.

They reportedly said, “Ladies and Gentlemen, this plane has been taken over by MAD Men; Movement for the Actualization of Democracy… MAD…. Remain calm, we will not harm you. You will be told where the plane will land”.

The four hijackers said they were acting for the Jerry Yusuf-led Movement for the Advancement of Democracy (MAD).

Their mission was to reroute the flight to Frankfurt, Germany or Kotoko, Ghana, to declare their organisation’s message to the world.

Their action was in protest against the annulment of the 1993 presidential election widely believed to have been won by the late MKO Abiola.

Hijack

They succeeded in diverting the Nigerian Airways airbus A310 to Niger Republic after discussions with the Gabonese and Ghanian authorities failed.

There, they held the plane hostage for 70 hours, demanding the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

The operation left one dead, a crew member, and five injured, including one of the four captured hijackers.

The UK Government Department of International Trade (DIT), which actively seeks and facilitates UK-Nigeria co-productions in film and television, is the primary sponsor of the film.

The British Film Institute, BFI, will also tell this legendary African story through the prism of motion pictures.

Collaboration

Filmmaker Charles Okpaleke described the project as an unequalled creative mission by Play Network Studios and Native Media TV, collaborating with UK-based filmmaker, Femi Oyeniran.

The co-collaborators say a story of an African must be informed and defined by Africans. The project collaborators are critically acclaimed Nigerian producers and one of the finest UK producers and filmmakers.

First is Rogers Ofime, whose movies ‘Voiceless’ and ‘Olobiri’ tell stories showcasing his experience and industry exposure.

There is Charles Okpaleke, the man behind the initiative, with award-winning movies including but not limited to Living in Bondage, Rattlesnake: the Ahanna Story and Glamour Girls.

Thirdly is Agozie Ugwu, a film director and producer, who produced the recently released Aki and Pawpaw for Play Network Studios.

There is Femi Oyeniran, one of the finest British producers and directors, who wrote an episode of the Netflix Original series Turn Up Charlie by Idris Elba.

Mr Oyeniran has been a significant player in the following productions: Sky Atlantic Series: Tin Star, Comedy Central’s Drunk History: Black Stories, and BET’s first UK-originated programme, The Culture Capsule.