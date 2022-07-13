Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale and comic actor Broda Shaggi have bagged roles in a Bollywood movie by Hamisha Daryani on Netflix.

The 56-year-old actress broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

She wrote: “I am so excited to announce that I will be working with record-breaking Director/Exec Producer @HamishaDaryaniAhuja on her upcoming project! And… get this….we will be going to India to film! I will play a very dynamic role in this project and cannot wait for you to watch it”.

Justifying the choice of starring the ace actress in a lead role in the yet-to-be-titled movie, the producer, Ms Daryani, described her as a legend.

“When I decided to cast her, I wondered if she would share my vision for this project…and she did! Aunty Sola (as I call her) will bring her top-notch professional acting to the project and, more importantly, her beautiful energy. You’ll get to see her in a role that further showcases her acting range!”

The movie will be shot entirely in India and feature some notable actors.

While it is Ms Sobowale’s debut Bollywood movie role, it is Broda Shaggi’s second, as he made a cameo appearance in Ms Daryani’s ‘NamasteWahala’ movie.

Historic

It is not the first time a Nollywood actor would star in a Bollywood movie. In 2012 and long before she became a household name in Nigeria, Zainab Balogun featured in an Indian film called “Cocktail” alongside famous Indian stars like Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

The same year, Daniel Lloyd starred in the Indian movie “JUDE”.

In 2018, Samuel Robinson starred in “Sudani from Nigeria”, alongside famous Indian actor Soubin Shahir.

Two of the world’s biggest movie industries, Bollywood and Nollywood, have teamed up for the first time to produce a movie.

‘Namaste Wahala’, a romantic comedy collaboration between both industries, was released in 2020.

The film is hailed as the first movie collaboration between Nollywood and Bollywood.

Bollywood stars Ruslaan Mumtaz, and Segal Sujata played lead roles in the film.

The cast included Mofe Damijo, Ajoke Silva, Inidima Okojie, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Segal Sujata, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman and Big Brother Naija’s Frodd.

Imoh Eboh, Osas, Eneeicha, Lyk10, Mexemania, Tience Pay, MI Abaga and many others starred in the film.