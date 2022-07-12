Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has shed light on how she ventured into politics and what would become of her acting career.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, picked her as his running mate for the 2023 general election.

Mr Adediran, popularly called Jandor, chose her among a list of five nominees, which include Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Kolawole Vaughan, Adenike Shobajo, and Rasheed Teslim-Balogun.

Ms Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, was officially unveiled in Ikorodu on Tuesday, her hometown.

Explaining her foray into politics, the movie star said she received a phone call from Mr Adediran.

During her speech after she was unveiled, she said she “ran away” when Mr Adediran called her.

She explained further while speaking with journalists at the end of the event that she gave politics some thoughts after she was called.

She said: “It’s new terrain for me. I don’t like to say I don’t like politics because dirty people or corrupt people have gone into politics.

“But if you do not go into politics and want to do it. Many young people hide behind their keypads to condemn different things the government is doing. Nobody’s willing to take the forefront to make a change.

“So when I got a call from Jandor, I thought of it. I’ve been doing this on a smaller scale. I’ve been in the business for over 14 years, churning out different content, and it’s been going on for the most extended season, like three seasons of a TV show for years, and I’ve done it very well.

The 44-year-old actress and trained lawyer became famous for her role in the comedy-drama series titled Jenifa’s Diary, which earned her the nickname Jenifa.

At the gathering, she revealed that she would suspend her acting career to focus more on politics.

She said: “I’m going to put aside my acting career now to give Lagosians the opportunity of a better life.”

New interest

The award-winning actress said her passion for the youth, women and children made her yield to the ” clarion call.”

She said: “I’m very passionate about young people; I love to empower and nurture talents. I love to give opportunities to women. I love children so much that I’ll do anything to support them, children.

“So now getting this call from him is like a clarion call. What I do on a smaller scale, and I’ve always desired to do on a bigger scale.

“Like when I’m driving on the road, I see. You know, the health system and all that I’m complaining about so many things. And I keep telling myself If I get into this power. What can I do? And boom, somebody just called me to come into it. It’s a clarion call, and it’s also spiritual because I believe in God. So now is the time to take up this task.”

However, in a video she shared on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, Ms Akindele said her decision to accept the position was an opportunity to help liberate and improve the welfare of Lagosians, “particularly the deprived youth, women, and the girl child.”

“My decision is not only to accept this huge responsibility but also to work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear state of Lagos live up to its potential with the people as its immediate and direct beneficiaries.”