The Nigerian movie community showed up to celebrate veteran actor Olu Jacobs on Sunday.

Held at Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos, the celebration featured a documentary screening by Femi Odugbemi, which captured the actor’s life.

It gave an inner perspective of what makes him the enigmatic actor he is on occasion.

The occasion also afforded guests, fans and colleagues to provide the ailing actor with his well-deserved flowers.

With over 40 years in the industry, the actor cuts quite the enigma when delivering his lines.

A Nigerian actor and film executive of reputation, he has starred in several British television series and international films.

But, his ultimate sacrifice was deciding to return home to contribute to building a movie industry from a shaky foundation.

Speaking of his acting prowess, veteran actress Taiwo Ajai Lycett, who trained with him at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, England, described him as a joy to watch.

According to her, the way he paints words with his baritone is special.

She said: “Having Talent, I think, is like a diamond. It’s a mere glass when it’s discovered. It’s going to be washed. It’s going to be polished. And when you do that, men kill for it, and women sell themselves.

“That’s what Olu’s talent is like. Some people have baritones, but because he’s a trained actor, he knows the magic of theatre.

He knows how you can communicate and interpret the words, the ability to imbue words with their true meanings; he has that. And a lot of that is from being a trained actor.”

Class act

With more than 40 years of acting experience, Jacobs is a bridge between several generations of Nigerian actors.

This captured actor Richard Mofe Damijo’s (RMD) thoughts on the cerebral actor.

Recalling their time on the set of ‘Oloibiri’, among other productions, RMD said Jacobs’ entire career transcends being talented. He recalls how working with the celebrant was always a learning opportunity for him.

“You need to see Uncle J work. The beauty of a stage play is that you start from rehearsals, and we know the actor evolves. And you see him begin to put all the nuances in his performance. And me being a younger person, I’m watching and taking notes, he said.

Journalist and art critic, Jahman Anikulapo, described the actor as the pantheon of the theatre gods of Nigeria and Africa.

He recalled how the actor ranks among three of the most fantastic stage performers, including the legendary Hubert Ogunde and Orlando Micheals.

According to him, the trio were like grand figures to theatre lovers back then.

Homecoming

Featured in the documentary was an old clip of the actor, who recently went public with his dementia with Lewy Body diagnosis.

It explained his decision to return to Nigeria to join the budding movie industry.

According to Jacobs, the movies back then were borne out of the Yoruba theatre that showed every Sunday. He recalled that people were exporting Nigerian films for sale.

“I told myself, I think it was time to settle down, so I told my agent unless there was something fantastic, I don’t want to know. Leave me; let me concentrate on Nigeria. I want to live here. I want to work here,” he said.

Also, giving an insight into the actor’s life before he ventured into the make-believe world, a former colleague, K.A. Tejumola Olu, noted that the actor, Dogonyaro and himself worked for UAC Market Research Company.

Mr Tejumola said three of them did consumer research all over the country but mainly in the North.

According to him, they were put in a particular team group.

“To be in that group, you must be Hausa-speaking. That group gave the three of us an extensive experience of the North.

.Interestingly, the three of us were always together through thin and thick because of Olu. He was not the leader or supervisor but was the one giving instruction. He was the one we followed.

“Olu had this pleasant character, this loving character. He’s always the glue keeping us intact, keeping us together and making us go. And yet, to survive in market research, we were given some quota which we must achieve daily. In all my years in market research, I’ve never seen anybody who can complete their quota daily except Olu Jacobs. Olu Jacobs will complete his and will assist us in completing ours. We always look at him because his communication is extensive,” he said.

He further described the celebrant as a trailblazer and a force to beat.

More accolades

The actor’s son, Soji, described him as a gentleman that puts his family first at all times regardless of what is in front of him.

“Something that he also showed me was that there are certain types of men that are timeless. People like Morgan Freeman, Sydney Poiter, Marlon Brando, and Al Pacino. Whenever he is not around, were the men I looked up to,” he noted.

Background

Born 11 July 1942, he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

For his dedication to his acting career spanning over five decades, he was honoured with the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievements in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.’

Also, AMAA conferred its Lifetime Achievement Awards on him in 2016.

Together with his wife, Joke, a veteran actress, they founded the Lufodo Group, a media corporation comprising film production and distribution assets.

They also run the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts.

The 80th birthday celebration paraded a long list of personalities in the Nigerian political, business and entertainment circles.

Among those present was the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Oshoba, Media Mogul, Mo Abudu, Victor Osuagwu, Ngozi Nwosu and Kunle Afolayan.

Others are Sola Sobowale and Hilda Dokubo. Mercy Johnson, Richard Mofe Damijo, AFRIFF founder, Chioma Ude, Ini Edo and a host of others.