With the sudden end of Nollywood actress Chacha Eke’s marriage and Abdulrasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz announcing his separation from Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, all within one week, one would wonder if this is a season of a marriage crisis.

After seven years, JJC Skillz and Ms Akindele are heading for a divorce, and it’s not the kind of separation many saw coming.

No doubt, rumours and speculations ran rife in their union, but the couple never hesitated to debunk them.

What many assumed to be one of the most peaceful and desirable marriages in the Nigerian entertainment industry fell apart on Thursday morning when Mr Bello finally confirmed their separation in an Instagram post.

JJC Skillz, 45, a music producer and filmmaker, married Akindele, 44, a movie star, in May 2016.

Aside from a set of twins welcomed in 2018, theirs was a rewarding partnership. Together, they produced Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie, Omo Ghetto: the Saga II, which grossed over N600 million at the box office.

Under their jointly-owned entertainment company, SceneOne Production, they produce multiple award-winning shows like Jenifa’s Diary, Industreet, and My Siblings & I.

For most fans, JJC Skillz and Akindele were a power couple and the Nollywood version of Beyonce and Jay Z, but not until JJC brought their lingering crisis to the open.

Announcing their separation on his Instagram page, JJC Skillz’s statement read: “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared many things and have created two beautiful children.”

“The last two years have been tough for us. I have tried to fix things, but I believe it is beyond repair. Some months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and, apart from AMVCA, have not been able to get Funke to sit down amicably to discuss the future of our relationship.”

“I’m making this announcement, so the public knows we are both pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed, such as the custody and wellbeing of our children, which is paramount, and business interests that need to be disentangled, but I do not doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

Indeed the couple shared a lot, from their handsome twin boys, business and more.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES unravels a timeline narrative on the couple from when they met till the moment they fell apart.

Separate back stories

No doubt that both JJC Skillz and Akindele had successful lives and careers even before they married.

JJC Skillz was born in Kano State but left Nigeria for London when he was 14. He became a successful music producer; he is one of those to be credited as the foremost pioneer of Afropean (a fusion of African and European music) and Afrobeats.

Ms Akindele, on the other hand, is a successful actress and lawyer. She starred in the drama series ‘I Need to Know’ from 1998 to 2002. She, however, rose to fame for her role in the comedy drama series titled Jenifa’s Diary, which earned her the nickname Jenifa.

However, before marrying Akindele, JJC Skillz fathered three children from three women.

Although it is unclear if he married any of them, one of his ex-partners is Taiye Fajemisin, the mother of his 24-year-old daughter, Tamira .

Another of his ex-partner Mella is the mother of JJC Skillz’s outspoken son, Benito Bello.

He also fathered a teenage son whose identity remains unknown.

Akindele, on the other hand, married a Lagos politician Kehinde Oloyede on May 26, 2012.

They divorced in July 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

News of the failed marriage broke when Mr Oloyede announced the separation between himself and the actress via a post on Facebook.

His Facebook post read: “It’s with a heavy heart that I am announcing the separation of me and my wife, Mrs Olufunke Akindele; we’ve both agreed to go our separate ways because of irreconcilable differences. We are still best friends, and we forever remain good friends”.

2013 -2016: Love in London

In an interview with Nigerian Tribune, JJC Skillz, who lived the better part of his life in the UK, said he didn’t know who Funke Akindele was.

According to the producer, he met the actress in 2013 when she wanted a director for her TV show, Jenifa’s Diary.

The duo kept their relationship hush from 2013 till 2016. Although their partnership, which started as a purely work-based relationship, soon metamorphosed into love.

He said: “To be honest, I lived the better part of my life in the UK, so I didn’t know who Funke Akindele was. When I met her, I had just met someone that wanted a director for her TV show; Jenifa’s Diary. That was in 2013.”

“Her sister introduced us because she knew I was into music video directing. So, when I met her, she told me she did a movie some time ago and would like to turn it into a TV series.”

“We have been going on for a long time; people just found out in 2016. We were very low-key because we are two popular people in the entertainment industry. We had to protect our privacy.”

The couple had a quiet engagement and it wasn’t anything short of a perfect romantic scene.

Reminiscing about the memorable day, JJC Skillz said: “I’m a romantic person, so I gave her a dose of it. It wasn’t in an open place because only very few people knew at that time. So, that very day, she came home to see flowers and candles everywhere; quite a romantic set-up. When she saw it, she had no choice but to say ‘Yes’.

The couple had their wedding in London in 2016.

2017: Building an empire

After their wedding, JJC Skillz took a break from music to focus on building an empire with his wife.

By this time, thanks to “Jenifa”, Akindele was already a household name following “ success.

Omo Ghetto’s commercial appeal inspired the actress to start her television series, Jenifa diary. The couple soon started their own production company named SceneOne Production.

He said:” This is a great opportunity that came to my doorstep. Jenifa’s Diary is a big project; you can see we have been winning awards here and there. We, as a family, have our hands full already in different productions.”

“It’s not just productions; we have our website; www. scene one. Tv. And it’s also an App. Our focus is to create the content and dish it out to people there. It hasn’t been easy, but God has been there for us.”

He disclosed that he had certificates in TV and video production and had worked in that industry for two years.

Some of the production credits include “Jenifa Diary” (2017), “My siblings and I” (2018), “Industreet”(2019), and “Omo Ghetto: the saga (2020).

2018: Miracle twins

Akindele’s pregnancy rumours were among the top searched results on Google search engine in August 2017.

They welcomed twin boys in December 2018 and have several step-children.

The boys, born in Los Angeles, U.S, are the couple’s first children since they tied the knot in 2016 in the United Kingdom.

The actress lost a set of twins in 2017.

A popular pastor, Olagorioye Faleyimu, who predicted that the actress would remain childless, was trolled by Nigerians on social media.

However, in response to the prophecy, Funke’s husband reaffirmed his love and commitment to her.

Speaking again regarding the pregnancy rumours, JJC Skillz said: “It is the prophecy of Olowogbogboro’s convener, Nathaniel Bassey, during the hallelujah challenge.”

” To God be the glory, it will come to pass. He came online and was saying it. If you saw my tweet, you would see what I wrote. I received the good news, and I pray it comes to pass.”

The couple managed to shield their twins’ identity from the public until JJC Skillz’s scorned baby mama, Mella, came into the picture.

2020: The arrest

In 2020, during the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, there was a lockdown in the country.

The government also prohibited public gatherings as churches, clubs and other public hubs were wholly shut down in strict adherence to the government directives to reduce and curb the spread of the virus.

While many were observing the lockdown, the couple hosted a party at their house which sparked Twitter backlash the following day.

The party was to celebrate Skillz’s birthday in their Amen Estate home, Lagos State.

Following the party, the Lagos State government punished the couple for defying directives on total lockdown and ban on large gatherings to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singer Naira Marley attended the party, and a host of other guests and police detectives from the State CID Yaba stormed the location.

The couple was arraigned before the magistrate court and sentenced to 14 days of community service with a fine of N100, 000 each.

2021: Enter Mella

After the arrest in 2020, things seem not to have remained the same with the celebrity couple.

In 2021, JJC Skillz’s ex-partner, Mella, hinted that there was trouble in her ex’s marriage.

JJC Skillz was also at war with Mella and their outspoken step-son, Benito.

It all began when Mella accused JJC of assaulting their son and inflicting grievous bodily harm and mental trauma.

As an act of revenge, she posted a picture of her estranged husband and his new family, revealing the identity of Funke’s boys, whom the couple had hitherto shielded away from the public, on her Instagram page.

Benito claimed he lived with Funke and JJC for two years and the experience was horrifying. He added that the actress is not what she is believed to be.

Before this time, the couple shielded the identity of their twins away from the public.

Benito’s allegations came on the heels of his mum’s accusation against his father; after that, JJC Skillz and Benito unfollowed each other on Instagram.

2022: Benito, the time bomb

Benito made some shocking revelations about Akindele’s marriage to his father, JJC Skillz.

He alleged that both his dad and Ms Akindele cheated on each other.

They set the rumour mill agog after attending the AMVCA nominee party separately in March.

To keep up with appearances, they attended the AMVCA award ceremony together. After holding hands, they played down break-up rumours and walked to the stage to receive the first award for their movie Omo Ghetto during the gala night.

On April 10, the couple made headlines over claims that their marriage was on the verge of collapse over Akindele’s controlling behaviour.

Amidst the denial and constant display of love on social media, Benito, in a live chat with fans on Instagram, alleged that Akindele and JJC Skillz are living in an unhappy marriage.

According to Benito, the couple cheated on each other, are currently not on good terms, and are no longer living together.

Benito said: “They are not together. They both cheated on each other, and they both fought. My dad is practically living somewhere else. I don’t even care for them anymore. I can’t talk to them as a couple anymore. I can only say what I have seen. They are in an open relationship.”

Chipping into the family crisis, Benito added that he is fed up with the lies and pretence hovering around their marriage.

According to him, his dad investigated the issue, and they discovered the actress also cheated. Because of this, the couple allegedly fought, resulting in JJC Skillz moving out of their home. He said Funke tore his dad’s shirt, accusing him of stealing her money.

Benito noted that he doesn’t care for them after what he claimed they both subjected him to.

He added that he is ready to expose them and doesn’t care about receiving punishment from his dad or any other person claiming he was tired of their manipulation.

Less than two months later, JJC confirmed Benito’s claims that his marriage was experiencing a crisis when he announced his separation.