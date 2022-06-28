A Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, has, for the second time in two years, announced the end of her marriage of nine years to filmmaker Austin Faani.

The actress, who married Mr Faani in June 2013 in Asaba, Delta State, broke the news in a late-night post on her official Instagram page on Monday.

The actress hinted that the reasons for the split bordered on physical abuse. The post confused fans since she featured in a movie her husband recently produced, ‘Wanted’ exclusively released on June 10 on YouTube.

She said it is better if she leaves while still alive or risks leaving as a corpse.

Chacha revealed that she had been enduring and living a lie in her marriage for years and apologised for deceiving the public.

The 34-year-old actress also said that she doesn’t want to die or go missing while revealing that she has released pieces of evidence to her lawyers and the police in case things go awry.

The statement

Her entire statement read as follows:

“LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE

Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.

I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”.

I sincerely and publicly apologise for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my “perceived paradise”.

For the 2nd time in 2 years, I am here on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

Suppose push comes to shove & suddenly I am incommunicado. In that case, my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers.”

History

In October 2020, she announced the end of her seven-year-old marriage to her Nollywood movie producer husband, alleging domestic violence and a threat to life.

She would make a u-turn days later, debunking the report saying she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

She wrote: ‘‘Five days ago, I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over and that video came with a lot of backlash from people, with many insinuating that it’s a clear case of domestic violence. It’s not. Austin has never laid his hands on me. Austin has never even raised his voice at me; God in heaven knows that’s the truth.

“I’m here at First Delta American hospital, Asaba, receiving treatment. Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally, and I have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real. Here in Africa, we tend not to know about it due to ignorance or overlook it. I cannot tell you all how I’ve been feeling in these little videos that I’ve been making, but I will, however, show you motion pictures soon”.

A year after, they welcomed their fourth child, a daughter.

Mr Faani has never responded to the allegations levelled against him by his wife.