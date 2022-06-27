As Nigerians continue to bear the brunt of attacks by unknown groups, hike in the cost of living and bad leadership, a veteran Yoruba actor, Wale Akorede, popularly known as Okunnu, has lamented the state of the nation.

The Oyo State-born actor, who started acting in 1984, lampooned Nigerian leaders over the nation’s state in an early Monday morning Instagram post.

Okunnu not only rained generational curses on Nigerian leaders who have contributed to the worsening state of the nation, but he also asked several open-ended questions.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Okunnu wondered when Nigerians would start enjoying a good life.

The actor expressed his anger and frustration, saying, ”Nigeria is alarming. Whether a man, woman, child, an elderly person who has a hand in making the nation what it is today, their lives will also be affected from generation to generation.”

“All those who contributed to making Nigeria as bad as it is today, their lives will also be bad from generation to generation.

The veteran actor, best known for his comic roles in Yoruba movies said: “I have never been in this mood in my life, where we are going in this country. When are we going to enjoy ourselves in this country?

Ogogo too

Okunnu’s outburst on Instagram came on the heels of his colleague, Taiwo Ogogo, aka Ogogo, fighting with a tout in Ogun State in a viral video

Like Okunnu, Ogogo lamented the increasing number of unemployed youths after being accosted by a tout who harassed the actor and demanded a certain amount of money.

Ogogo later took to his Instagram, clarifying why he was involved in the fights with touts and encouraging more youths to get themselves positively engaged.

The soft-spoken actor also revealed how he used his boxing skill to teach an unruly fan a lesson in Ilaro, Ogun State.

Sharing his side of the story on his Instagram page, Ogogo wrote, “Before bloggers pick this up, let me tell my side of the story and the truth.

“I was in Ilaro, my hometown, for the inspection of a project, after which some unknown guys walked up to me for the normal appraisals. ‘We watch your movie’, ‘give up (us) money’, ‘We watched you all through our childhood’. As actors, we hear these every day.

“I offered all I had on me, and one of them dragged me by my ‘agbada’ and demanded an amount I could not pay. I asked him to leave me, but he said, ‘Do your worse (sic)’. The rest is the story (sic).”

The actor also seized the opportunity to plead with fans who are in the habit of harassing celebrities. He wrote: “Please, stop harassing actors (and other) entertainers.

“Do you pay anyone for doing your job? No. It is our job too. Accept all we offer when we do. Remember, once a boxer, always a boxer.”