Movie title: ‘The Perfect Arrangement’

Date released: May 13, 2022.

Running time: 1 hour 50 minutes.

Producer: Zulumoke Oyibo

Written: Oluwapelumi Bifarin

Director: Chinaza Onuzo

Cast: Sharon Ooja, Pere Egbi, Bovi Ugboma, Debo Adebayo, Wofai Fada, Adunni Ade, Mimi Chaka, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Funsho Adeolu, Rotimi Salami

With the relative success of movies like Wedding Party (2017), Up North (2018), Oloture (2019), Who’s Boss (2020), and Kambili (2020), Zulumoke Oyibo may not have achieved the many things she possibly had in mind filming ‘Perfect Arrangement.

The Nollywood Rom-com movie is fraught with multiple imperfections and a disjointed and complicated storyline.

Rom-coms are supposed to be simple, enjoyable and memorable to the audience. Think Wedding Party 1 and 2.

However, Perfect Arrangement did not leave a long-lasting impression and impact on the audience.

The reason is not far-fetched. For a rom-com movie with many intrigues, the movie fails to cling to a central theme because of its complicated storyline.

The movie follows the story of Tade Kaleijaiye (Character played by Sharon Ooja), who finds herself in a complicated love relationship with two brothers, Chidi and Cheta.

Plot

The movie tells the story of Tade, a young, energetic fashion entrepreneur and the only daughter of a politician and business mogul.

The pretty daughter of Kaleijaiye was enjoying her barbie world lifestyle until her family business was faced with bankruptcy and stood the risk of losing its oil block, a situation the family needed quick intervention.

Meanwhile, Tade’s ex-boyfriend, Chidi, faces a political barricade as his sex tape goes viral on social media, a feat that threatens his ambition of becoming the next governor of Anambra state.

While Tade needed to remedy her family from facing bankruptcy and losing its oil blocks to the federal government, Chidi needed to embellish his political image to remain in the Anambra gubernatorial elections.

Although Tade and Chidi had broken up five years earlier due to Chidi’s political ambitions, the duo comes back together in a staged relationship fast leading to a wedding that would benefit both Tade’s family and Chidi’s political ambition.

However, Chidi had met Tade through his brother, her best friend, Cheta.

While Cheta and Tade had an irrevocable connection that goes beyond the long-standing friendship, it was yet not sure if what they felt was Philia or an erotic kind of love; despite the heated romance and intense chemistry, they seemed not to be confident with what they shared.

Thrust into a love triangle between two brothers Cheta, her male best friend with whom she shares strong chemistry, and Chidi, her ex-boyfriend, whom she is in an arranged marriage with to save her family’s business, Tade struggles with the conflict of her emotions and decisions.

What becomes the fate of Tade, who is caught in a love web between two brothers, would her quest to save her family prevail over her journey to finding true happiness and love?

Flops

Perfect Arrangement wasted an impressive lineup of casts with a complicated storyline.

Thirty minutes into the movie, the only good thing about the movie was the ambience of the cinematography accompanied by Tade’s fashion style and the steamy kisses between her and Cheta, which are not enough to keep an impatient audience’s interest.

For about an hour into the movie, one would be left in utter confusion about what the movie was about, the storyline was not direct or defined, however, movie critics would think it was an intentional act by the director to maintain suspense, but for a rom-com of its nature, so much of suspense and substories would blatantly bastardise the central theme of the movie, which was the case with Perfect Arrangement.

The dynamics of the story are never precise at any point in the film, and the subplots collide with the main plot instead of fusing.

Another flop was with the editing. The unnecessary use of the framework and the constant screen news were exhausting. It took away whatever pleasure is left of the film after its complex narration, thereby altering the entire viewing experience the movie could offer.

More flops; Make believe versus reality.

In as much as movies are make-believe, there should be relativity between what is obtainable in the movies and reality.

For a movie that attempts to anchor its premises on politics, specific information and actions should tally in some sort of way with what is obtainable in the reality.

For instance, the movie pin-pointed that Chidi was appointed commissioner for finance in Anambra state, which was the basis of his break up with Tade in the first place.

Also, Cheta was gunning for the position of the Anambra state governor, yet little or nothing about the politics that Chidi held in high esteem was seen in the movie.

The script did not present Chidi as a politician, as crucial details are not considered. The script also explores the brotherhood of Chidi and Cheta, they felt more like flatmates than brothers.

Moreover, the wedding which was supposed to be a socialite wedding between a governorship aspirant and the only daughter of a business mogul seemed like a ‘children’s get-together.

Aside from most of its scenes having no relevance to the plot, there was no logic behind travelling to Abeokuta for the wedding. One thing we knew was that Chidi was Anambra, but the movie did not tell us the rationale behind a wedding in Abeokuta. Was Abeokuta, Tade’s home town?

Props

Though needlessly flamboyant and sometimes out of place, the costumes were well designed and didn’t come off as generic. They looked like they were specifically crafted for the movie and tell the story of the world of fashion.

Also, Abigail, the journalist who kept snooping on Chidi and Cheta, was another sub-story that added context to the movie. It showed a solid antagonism for the Perfect Arrangement.

The high point of the movie was Bovi’s performance of Chike’s song, ‘running to you’, it was one of those few scenes that could thrill this reporter, as it was both hilarious and entertaining.

Rating: 5/1o