On Wednesday, the Lagos State Government and the Africa Film Academy (AFA) flagged a filmmaking training for youths across three local government areas in the state, Alimosho, Badagry and Epe.

The event, tagged “Film in a Box, on the Field”, was hosted by the Lagos state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, at Musaraq Mall Ipaja Alimosho, Lagos state.

Mrs Akinbile-Yusuf said the initiative would deliberately convert youths’ restiveness into productive ventures.

According to the commissioner, the state government partnered with AFA to train 600 youths in those locations in the act of filmmaking and exploring different aspects of it.

She said this was to identify the raw talent of the youths and train them to be the best to improve the industry further.

Her speech read in part: “This is a continuation of our efforts to discover, encourage and nurture talented creative youths of this state, who can favourably compete globally in terms of content and technical know-how in film production.”

“As we all know that the youth population is the strength and vigour of the society, this explains why Gov. Sanwo-Olu gives exceptional attention to youth-related initiatives, especially through capacity development.”

“The state government is making frantic efforts to address the growing and increasing unemployment rate across the country.

“Also, the effect of unemployment on Lagos state being the commercial nerve centre of the country and home to most Nigerians who have migrated to the state in search of greener pastures,” she said.

Some of the guests at the event were Nigerian filmmakers and entertainment executives like Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Francis Onwochei, Sunny Macdon, Gloria Young, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, and Adewale Elesho.

The training

According to Mrs Akinbile-Yusuf, the empowerment scheme comes in two phases: physical class and online training.

Training courses include film producing, directing, script writing, acting and costume design.

Ms Anyiam-Osigwe, AFA’s founder, disclosed that the training slated for six weeks would commence on June 13 as over 100 interested youths had registered.

Mrs Anyiam-Osigwe said four weeks would be for the classroom training while the remaining two weeks would be for practicals when they will direct them on film production.

According to her, the training will encompass film directing, acting, lighting, sound production and marketing of films.

The commissioner also stated that the ministry had taken into cognisance the need to get disadvantaged women and out-of-school girls to be part of the programme.

She said the ministry would also be working with Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) such as the International Women Society (IWS), local organisations and community groups to make this a reality.

Mr Ekpenyong-Bassey noted that after the training, the participant would shoot an entire movie and a short film in the locality they have learnt.

Politics

While appreciating filmmakers at the event, the commissioner called on Nollywood actors to support Lagos state governor Olusola Sanwo-Olu as the governor has the industry at heart.

Mrs Akinbile-Yusuf said that Lagos state is the first state in Nigeria to give Nigerian actors an interest-free loan.

She noted that the governor had approved an interest-free loan for the entertainment tourism sector, and about 39 filmmakers in the entertainment industry were beneficiaries.

She encouraged filmmakers to get their PVC and participate in the electoral processes, especially in support of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress and APC flag bearer in the forthcoming elections to be the president of Nigeria.

According to the commissioner, it is the first time after COVID N1 billion was released to the industry of film, arts and culture.

Appreciating the commissioner, Ms Anyiam-Osigwe said the Lagos state government has always supported the entertainment.

She recounted how the current presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Bola Tinubu, during his tenure as the Lagos state governor, donated the first land to Nollywood in 2003.

