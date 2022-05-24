Few Nollywood actresses boast of Bimbo Ademoye’s hourglass shape.

The award-winning Nollywood actress is undoubtedly one screen diva whose svelte figure has earned her attention and influenced gigs.

These days, in addition to talent, good looks and a banging body are unspoken requirements for females.

It’s no wonder why many female celebrities choose to go under the knife to get their desired shape.

As a result, it is almost impossible to tell the natural body from the enhanced figure these days.

However, on countless occasions, Ademoye said she has had to explain that her body is natural and that maintaining her tiny waist and curves is by no means an easy feat.

The 31-year-old actress, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, revealed how she maintains her body shape despite her career as an actress.

The screen diva, who started her career six years ago, said she was born with a tiny waist.

She said about maintaining her body shape: “I won’t lie about having a particular routine, save for my bitter tea. Most importantly, I try to stay away from fatty food, even though it is not easy.

“As an actress, sometimes we are shooting till 1 a.m, or 2 a.m deep into the night, and you just want to eat something, you find yourself eating Eba. But it’s not been easy. I get a lot of comments from fans and strangers alike about my waist. People should not be body shamed because of their shape. Instead, they must embrace a healthier lifestyle and exercise.

On the secret to achieving a tiny waist, she said, “The likes of ‘Cruvify Me’ helps me maintain my waist because when you wear waist trainers, it gives the body shape to grow with. There is little or no space for the waist to grow, and that’s how the curves are made.”

Body enhancement

In the quest for a good body shape, most Nigerian women have resorted to embarking on various forms of surgeries.

Ademoye also revealed that she might go under the knife If childbearing thwarts her body shape.

“Do whatever you make happy. If I have kids and they take this shape away from me, I would go under the knife, and I won’t care about anybody. So if you have the money, buy it. Go for it if you think it would boost your business or brand. I’m not against plastic or cosmetic surgery.”

Journey into Nollywood

Ademoye, who was recently nominated for the third time at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, started her acting career when she was 22 years old.

The actress, raised by a single dad, said he accompanied her to her first audition and waited six hours.

“My Dad is like my soulmate, and we talk every day. My dad was very supportive of my career. He came to my first audition and waited six hours outside until I was done. Then I finished school, and I was only 22 years old.”

Ademoye started her career after being featured in a short film by Eva George titled, Where Talent Lies.

The actress, known for her comic roles in movies, is a Business Administration graduate of the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

She has featured in movies like Girlfriends (2019), The Family (2019), Kamsi (2018), Getting Over Him (2018), My Wife & I (2017), Looking for Baami (2019), Feels Like Heaven (2019), Sugar Rush (2019 film), Dear Affy (2020), Reach (2020), Nneka the Pretty Serpent (2020), Creepy Lives Here (2021), Breaded Life (2021), and lots more.

Ademoye also revealed that her favourite male actor is Uzor Arukwe. The duo have acted in lots of movies together as couples.

Despite her tremendous success in the movie industry, the actress also revealed that she would want to dive into skit making.

” I am considering going into content creation, not just for the comedy side of me, but also for the money.” There is lots of money on Youtube,” she said.

