Nollywood actress Cossy Orjiakor, whose career dipped in 2002 after being accused of sleeping with a dog, seeks justice.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the 41-year-old movie star actress alleged that her career nosedived in 2002 when a journalist shared footage where she appeared to be allegedly having sex with a dog.

The Anambra state-born actress explained that the viral video clip which ended her acting career was a scene from ‘Itohan’, a 2002 movie produced by the late Chico Ejiro.

The film spotlighted the plights of Nigerians trafficked to other countries and used as sex slaves.

Excerpts :

PT: You became famous after featuring as a dancer in Fuji singer Obesere’s videos. Did such a start affect your career, and will you return to dancing?

Cossy: I have an Accounting degree from the University of Nigeria. So dancing was fun, and I was paid more than I earned as a youth corp member. It was never a career path I chose for myself.

PT: What other movies did you star in before ‘Itohan’?

Cossy: I starred in several movies. I was paid only N30,000 for my role in the film ‘Itohan’. The producer begged me, and I decided to do him a favour by acting for such an abysmal amount. It wasn’t a tiny amount for a day’s job, but it was better than the N7,500 I earned monthly as a youth corps member

PT: Were you briefed about your role in Itohan? Why did you accept the position?

Cossy: I believe a good actress should accept any role and give it her best shot. I wasn’t the first Nollywood actress to star in a movie with a dog. I think Tina Amuziam played a similar role with a dog. I only tried to showcase my talent and win awards for good acting.

PT: Were you compensated for the movie? How much were you paid for the role?

Cossy: I was paid N30,000 for the role because the producer begged me, and I decided to help him.

PT: You said you did not sleep with a dog; how did you execute the role?

Cossy: The story painted was that I slept with a dog for 10 dollars. While I was paid N30,000, my acting was so lovely that a magazine was launched to discuss my role. I still wonder why I didn’t win awards with all the hype.

The video is on YouTube for everyone to see.

PT: Why are you just demanding justice 20 years after the scandal?

Cossy: Nothing was heard about the matter because the police said they are still investigating. The truth is that I was just a budding actress. When I started my career, I was paid N7,500 only for a movie role. Then I progressed to the stage where I began earning N30,000 for my roles in movies.

I did not have enough money to pursue the case, and I could not afford a lawyer. So like every average person, I reported the matter to the police, and up until now, nothing has been done.

PT: What moves did the police make immediately after your report?

Cossy: I reported the case, but the man wasn’t arrested; I was just mocked. Everybody believed the story, and I was banned from acting, and I ran away from the country; shortly after, people started saying that my father had killed me.

My career finally died; that’s what they always wanted.

Sometimes when you attract attention without much effort, you gain enemies. People envy and hate you, so it was a ploy of certain people, but at least I am alive today.

PT: Why do you think certain people plotted your downfall?

Cossy: I don’t know. People were jealous of the success of my career.

My entry into Nollywood was just more or less like a miracle. Within a year, I started making waves and became very famous; this is not common in Nollywood. This didn’t sit down well with so many people.

I began to gain attention, and in the process, I had many unknown enemies.

PT: By unknown enemies, do you mean your colleagues in Nollywood?

Cossy: There were a lot of enemies everywhere, even among my colleagues, and I wasn’t brought up like that. I was just a young and poor up-and-coming actress.

The question here is for the journalist who singled me to tarnish and ruin me. I want to know who was bankrolling him.

PT: How old were you when the scandal broke out?

Cossy: I cannot remember, but I think I was 21.

PT: Why do you think the police haven’t done much in this case?

Cossy: I don’t know; maybe it was because some influential people were behind my ordeal.

But l think lately the police are doing a great job if someone makes an inciting or defamatory statement online, the police swing into action.

Even the young lady that claimed she slept with a dog, the police declared her wanted.

The police no longer wait to be told before they swing into action.

PT: How did your family react to the controversy?

Cossy: My late parents granted interviews back then for clarification, but the journalist twisted and published the interviews in his enquirer magazine.

PT: How did the journalist get the pictures he published?

Cossy: I don’t know if he (the journalist) was trying to promote the movie because the viral pictures were taken on the Itohan movie set. The director and every other person were set when the photo was taken.

PT: So you did not know the journalist you claimed took the photos?

Cossy: Actually, I knew him in person. He was dating a friend of mine, and she even tried to intervene. He just put the story on the cover of the newspaper. It was so bad that churches included me in their sermons; I was looked down upon. Everybody was scared because they thought I had contracted HIV/AIDS. The journalist included it in his report that I had contracted the disease. I had to run away for my safety. But, even when I ran away, they contacted my father and told him that I acted in a pornographic movie. It was so bad.

PT: So, you didn’t know when the picture was taken?

Cossy: We were just on set shooting; I didn’t know.

PT: Why do you need justice for a scandal that broke 20 years ago?

Cossy: Do you know what it means? Do you know what I lost back then?

I built my career and future, and everything went down the drain. Everybody stigmatised me.

People were saying I contracted HIV. I even lost my relationship then; the person I was dating then subjected me to all sorts of embarrassments and medical tests, even when I was innocent and disease-free.

If somebody could bag a 14-year jail term for sleeping with dogs, then there should be a punishment for someone who wrongly accuses a person of bestiality.

I am not asking for money; all I want is justice.

PT: You have accounts on the porn platforms, I-fan, and only-fan. Don’t you think this would affect your public perception?

Cossy: I lost the accounts early this year; trying to get another one. It’s a platform where fans in a tube watch whatever you choose to create. I showcase my lingerie line Cossysecret to my fans. So they order and also pay to watch me model my designs. What I make is enough to feed and feel good.

PT: How much do you make from it?

Cossy: I also have unique videos that one can buy. It’s a monthly subscription platform. This is the best I can do after looking at my source of income for the past 20 years.

PT: Any plan to return to Nollywood?

Cossy: I am doing okay. I currently have only fans and I-fans accounts; these are online platforms where fans subscribe to be entertained.

Not much is happening in Nollywood these days; besides, in the heart of the scandal, I lost my sense of purpose.

I was traumatised; who would want to employ a girl that slept with a dog? Even the movie that spurred the controversy was banned. Anybody that featured me in their film lost money.

PT: Have you considered going behind the cameras to produce your movies?

Cossy: Yes, I did. But the stigma was still there. Nobody wanted to feature me in their movies or even feature in mine. This was because the people who did in the past lost all their money.

Nollywood stakeholders held a meeting, and I was banned afterwards. Films such as ‘Shattered home’ were forbidden, and the producer lost his money, so nobody wanted to work with me out of fear.

PT: How did the producer of ‘Itohan, late Chico Ejiro, react during the scandal?

Cossy: No one said a word. I think someone influential must have paid them all to keep quiet. The only person who stood by me was the pretty actress, Shan George.

PT: In August 2020, you revealed that your German-Nigerian Model lover, Abel Wilhem, was violent towards you. Did you end the relationship? Any regrets?

Cossy: I don’t want to talk about my past relationship

PT: You said you are a trained accountant. Wouldn’t you want to work in the corporate sector?

Cossy: I am Cossy; I can’t be running after companies that won’t want me. My career was taken from me, and I was thrown to the streets. And nothing was done about it. So if I build another job, I can still lose it and be thrown back to the streets, so I am ok like this.