MultiChoice, the Big Brother reality show organisers, say the BBNaija Season 6 Lockdown reunion show will premiere on June 2.

After the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Season wrapped up in October 2021, viewers and fans across Africa patiently waited to see all their favourite housemates again during the reunion show.

The reunion show is where all the juicy details and hidden secrets are unveiled to the fans, and the moment the housemates voice their thoughts and opinions and correct false gossip.

The organisers say the Shine Ya Eye Reunion Show, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, promises to be one of the hottest reunions ever.

All 26 BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates; Angel, Peace, Jackie B, Tega, Arin, Maria, Liquorose, Beatrice, Princess, Saskay, JMK, Nini and Boma will appear on the show.

Queen, Yousef, Pere, Whitemoney, Niyi, Yerins, JayPaul, Saga, Emmanuel, Kayvee, Michael, Sammie and Cross will also feature on the reunion show.

The Shine Ya Eye Reunion will be available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga and GOtv Supa, Max and Jolli packages from June 2.

Abeg is the headline sponsor, and the associate sponsor is Flutterwave.

To keep up with all updates on the reunion show, visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrother. You can also follow the official Big Brother Naija social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag.

Meanwhile, the auditions for BBNaija season 7 of the show are ongoing.

The audition commenced on May 15 and will end on May 30.

Interested participants have been asked to log on to AfricaMagic.tv/audition, upload a 3-minute video introducing themselves, what is unique about them, their likes and dislikes, and why they should choose them this season.