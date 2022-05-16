The African magic viewers’ choice awards ceremony has become one of Nigeria’s most anticipated annual events.

In addition to recognising outstanding talent in the film industry, the event occasionally provides a healthy dose of unscripted and premium worthy moments, such as famous fashion designer Mai Atafo dabbing in 2016 or Timini Egbuson and Toyin Abraham winning best actor and actress awards for their roles in Elevator Baby in 2020.

The eighth edition, which was held on Saturday night, wasn’t any different as it provided viewers worldwide with several moments that shocked, delighted, and filled them with pride.

Here are seven AMVCA 2022 moments guaranteed to live rent-free in our minds.

Lagbaja and Rema’s classic performance

Imagine the rush of nostalgia that many Nigerians felt when they saw legendary afrobeat singer Lagbaja join afro-fusion singer Rema on stage.

During Rema’s performance of “Are you there?” The masked singer added great afrobeat jazz feel with his saxophone before transitioning to “Gra Gra,” a song from his 2000 album, We.

The black-tie award ceremony quickly became a concert as attendees danced and cheered to his hit song, “Konkobilo.”

Pepsi sponsored the duo’s performance which left the audience and viewers wanting more and trended across social media platforms.

Oga Sabinus’ win

This year, the AMVCA organisers spiced things up by introducing a new category that recognises Nigerian content creators’ hard work and creativity.

Taooma, Kiekie, Jacqueline Suowari, Mr. Macaroni, Edem Victor, Tee Kuro, Elozonam Ogbolu, and Oga Sabinus were among the nominees.

During the award ceremony, it was announced that famous comedian Oga Sabinu had won the award. It became evident that he has a vast and loyal fanbase.

The skit creator, well-known for his hilarious memes on Twitter and YouTube videos, was at a loss for words when expressing his gratitude. His speech was not only hilarious but also emotional.

Odunlade Adekola’s savage response

In a recent video circulating on social media, Nigerians pointed out how the famous Yoruba actor Odunlade Adekola was quick to deliver a sarcastic response to a reporter.

When asked why he was at the event during his red carpet interview, Mr Odunlade joked that he came to play.

The actor later won the award for best supporting actor, proving that he came to win.

The Hollywood Blessing

Teniola Aladese is a triple threat, as she is an actress, producer, and casting director. She received the prestigious trailblazer award at the ceremony to recognise her impact on Nollywood.

Presenting the award category and a cash prize of one million Naira, Hollywood star Tasha Smith gifted her 2,000 dollars and a scholarship to study at her school – Tasha Smith Actors Workshop.

Iyabo Ojo word goof

The Real Housewives of Lagos cast, Iyabo Ojo and Carolyn Hutchings, were tasked with announcing the winner for the best makeup artist in a movie/tv series category.

Iyabo Ojo took the lead and quickly called the winner’s name before being interrupted by Ms Hutchings, who reminded her that the nominees had to be called first.

The famous actress and TikTok bounced back, eloquently calling out the winner, Balogun Abiodun (Omo ghetto; the saga).Iyabo also finally ended her beef with fellow actress Funke Akindele at the event

Iyabo presented an award to Funke Akindele at the event.

While receiving the award, Funke and Iyabo hugged each other with smiles on their faces.

Iyabo also took to Instagram to congratulate Funke on her award.

The 44-year-old old pointed out that hugging Funke and presenting an award to her made her day.

“My day started well but damn!!! I almost didn’t make the #amvca8. Presenting an Award to Funke & most especially hugging her made my day. Congratulations on your wins mate,” she wrote.

Nigerian “Will smith slaps Chris rock” spoof

An hour into the ceremony, media personality and host Ik Osakioduwa began making jokes about celebrities such as Chioma Akoptha and Deyemi Okanlawon, which made many people laugh. The tricks, however, irritated Mr Okanlawon, who made the exact statement Will Smith made to Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Ik ignored his warnings and continued to make fun of him, prompting the Blood Sisters actor to attempt to mount the stage. Unfortunately, the bouncers took him away before he could say anything.

Stan Nze’s big win

When Stan Nze was named the best actor of the year, the entire room erupted in applause.

The Rattlesnake star’s joy knew no bounds after defeating nominees such as Uzee Usman, Gabriel Afolayan, Efa Iwara, Femi Jacobs, Eyinna Nwigwe, and Timini Egbuson, especially since it was his first AMVCA nomination and win.

Other notable moments include Taiwo Ajayi Lycett’s industry merit award, video greetings from famous actors worldwide, and musical performances by Yemi Alade, Dbanji, and the top 12 Nigerian Idol contestants. The Nigerian Idol 2021 finalists performed an emotional tribute to deceased Nigerian celebrities.