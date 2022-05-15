Several stunning looks on the red carpet at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) demonstrated that Nigerian celebrities took the adage “go big or go home” to heart.

Attendees transformed the AMVCA from a film award ceremony to a couture runway collection show.

They stormed the red carpet in breathtaking designer gowns and suits, creative hairstyles and flawless makeup.

The AMVCA red carpet is renowned for daring fashion statements, and this year was no exception as fashion designer Toyin Lawani’s black gown with a bull’s horn stole the show.

From modern interpretations of traditional dress to elevated versions of formal wear, every red carpet outfit was a hit.

Every outfit reflected a high level of versatility, creativity, and oddity in the Nigerian fashion industry.

With stylish celebrities like Toke Makinwa, Denola Grey, Ebuka, and Iyabo Ojo in attendance, viewers and guests were in for a hundred per cent delicious fashion goodness.

Here is a list of our best-dressed celebrities.

Uti Nwachuwkwu

Tacha

Enyinna Nwigwe

Shaffy Bello

Kie Kie

Nancy Isime

Funke Akindele

Denola Grey

Erica Nlewedim

Bimbo Ademoye

Bisola Aiyeola

Mawuli Gavor

Timini Egbuson

Nnegi Hampson

Chioma Akpotha

Carolyn Hutchings

Elozonam Ogbolu

Adesua Ewatomi-Wellington

Ebuka

Osas Ighodaro

PHOTOS