Several stunning looks on the red carpet at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) demonstrated that Nigerian celebrities took the adage “go big or go home” to heart.
Attendees transformed the AMVCA from a film award ceremony to a couture runway collection show.
They stormed the red carpet in breathtaking designer gowns and suits, creative hairstyles and flawless makeup.
The AMVCA red carpet is renowned for daring fashion statements, and this year was no exception as fashion designer Toyin Lawani’s black gown with a bull’s horn stole the show.
From modern interpretations of traditional dress to elevated versions of formal wear, every red carpet outfit was a hit.
Every outfit reflected a high level of versatility, creativity, and oddity in the Nigerian fashion industry.
With stylish celebrities like Toke Makinwa, Denola Grey, Ebuka, and Iyabo Ojo in attendance, viewers and guests were in for a hundred per cent delicious fashion goodness.
Here is a list of our best-dressed celebrities.
Uti Nwachuwkwu
Tacha
Enyinna Nwigwe
Shaffy Bello
Kie Kie
Nancy Isime
Funke Akindele
Denola Grey
Erica Nlewedim
Bimbo Ademoye
Bisola Aiyeola
Mawuli Gavor
Timini Egbuson
Nnegi Hampson
Chioma Akpotha
Carolyn Hutchings
Elozonam Ogbolu
Adesua Ewatomi-Wellington
Ebuka
Osas Ighodaro
PHOTOS
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To place an advert here . Call Willie - +2348098788999
JOIN THE CONVERSATION