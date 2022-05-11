On Sunday evening, Nollywood A-listers and corporate Nigeria dazzled at the premiere of Inkblot Production’s new romantic comedy, “The Perfect Arrangement,” in Lagos.

The screening was attended by some of the biggest names in the movie industry, including one of Nollywood finest power couples, Banky and Adesua Wellington, and veteran actor and producer Ramsey Nouah.

Other seasoned top-notch actors in attendance were Judith Audu, Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Mary Lazarus, and Tope Olowoniyan.

Gideon Okeke, Uzor Arukwe, Osas Ighodaro, Stan Nze, Akay Mason, Ebenezer Eno, Charles Novia, and Ibrahim Suleman also attended the premiere.

The event was themed ‘Fun and Flirty’, and trust most Nollywood stars, they all did their homework, storming the event in glitz and glamour to launch the romcom, co-produced by Inkblot Production and FilmOne Entertainment.

The cast and crew

‘The Perfect Arrangement’ is written by Oluwapelumi Bifarin and Chinaza Onuzo who doubles as director, and produced by Zulumoke Oyibo.

Speaking at the premiere, Mr Onuzo said the major hurdle faced during the production was time.

“We shot in Lagos, Abeokuta, a lot of places, lots of locations, like 34 locations all through. My company and FilmOne did a great job with an amazing crew. We had a seamless experience during the film. Love is fun, and love makes everything all right,” he said.

Mr Onuzo also described the rom-com movie as an ambitious project.

“We want to tell a different kind of Nollywood story, we want to be very professional and excellent in our doing, we want to provide 100 per cent entertainment and unpredictable story at the cinema and we have a solid cast that can deliver the perfect performance,” he added.

The ensemble cast includes Sharon Ooja, Bovi Ugboma, Pere Egbi, Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo, Rotimi Salami, Dorcas Shola Fapson (Ms DSF), Wofai Fada, Adunni Ade, Mimi Chaka, Ummi Baba Ahmed, and Funsho Adeolu.

The movie is set to hit the cinema nationwide on Friday, just weeks after another Inkblot title – the newly released thriller ‘The Blood Covenant’ opened in cinemas.

The plot

“The Perfect Arrangement” tells the story of Tade, a free-spirited scion of a respected political family, living her best life without a care in the world.

Things get complicated when she develops feelings for Chidi, a fast-rising politician who also happens to be her ex, and Cheta, her best friend. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Chidi and Cheta are brothers.

The movie explores themes of love, family, friendship, fashion, politics and willpower.