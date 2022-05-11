Fans of Genevieve Nnaji, the Nollywood screen goddess, on Tuesday, raised concerns over her safety.
This was after she deleted pictures and videos on her Instagram page and unfollowed everyone.
Genevieve is one of the most followed Nigerian actresses on Instagram with 8.5 million followers.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the extremely private actress on Monday, deleted all the videos and pictures on her Instagram page.
The move has left fans disturbed about her safety.
Genevieve was the first actor to win the Africa Movie Academy Award in a leading role in 2005.
Dr Penking, on his twitter handle @drpenking, said that it was unusual, adding that “someone should please check on her. No one is above mental breakdown.”
Also, Mr Francis Awuche, a resident, called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to reach out to the actress to ascertain the situation of things with her.
He said that for her to take such a drastic action suggested that there was something amiss, which must be unravelled.
ALSO READ: Genevieve Nnaji stars in new audio play “Fela Ten Twenty”
Reacting to the development, the President of the AGN, Emeka Rolland, told NAN that he was not aware of Genevieve’s exit on Instagram.
“Maybe I will have to reach out to her since I am just getting this news from you now. I have not learnt of that.
“I will reach out to her to know whether she’s safe or not after your call. I cannot just conclude with hearsay or rumor,” he said.
(NAN)
