Mixed reactions have trailed the decision of a Nigerian filmmaker, Seun Oloketuyi, to release ‘Last Man Standing’, a biopic of the ex-governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

Although he insisted that the movie was not propaganda, the lead actor, Lateef Adedimeji, contended with critics who challenged his decision to star in the film.

Mr Tinubu, a national leader of the APC, will be among the frontrunners to succeed Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure as president ends in May 2023.

He formally declared his intention to run for the country’s president in 2023 on January 10, 2022.

A biopic is a type of movie that tells the life story of a non-fiction or a real character. Biopic films typically revolve around a historical figure or a famous person.

Playing Tinubu

The 36-years-old actor, in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES at a movie premiere in Maryland, revealed why he agreed to take on such a challenging role.

He said, “Tinubu could be a very controversial person. For me, I am only doing my job. I was contracted to play a role, so all I needed to do was to understand the scripts and deliver on the job.”

According to Mr Adedimeji, some fans criticised him for acting as Mr Tinubu in the movie, but he also noted that he was only doing his job as a professional actor.

Mr Adedimeji began his career 15 years ago but became famous after his first significant role in Yewande Adekoya’s 2013 movie ” Kudi Klepto’’.

Although he has played the lead role in other biopic movies like ‘Ayinla’ (2021) and ‘Ige’ (2021), among other recent films, portraying Mr Tinubu wasn’t an easy ride for him as an actor.

Speaking on the hurdles he encountered while playing the role, the actor noted that many people least expected him to accept the role.

“People thought I could not act as Tinubu because of his serious personality. But I always tell them that I should be able to fit into any character as an actor. An actor should be flexible. It is basically about understanding who the person is and sinking yourself into that character,” he said.

He also said that he had never met Mr Tinubu in person, “I did not have a one-on-one encounter with Tinubu before I was able to act like him in a movie. Several documentaries about him exist, and I had to study how he speaks, interviews, and the like. I had to do my homework by sieving through all the available materials, and then I was good to go on and deliver,” he said.

The movie also highlights his academic issues, local government issues, and the Fashola debacle until Muhammadu Buhari became president.

The actor, a graduate of Mass Communication from Olabisi Onabajo University, recently married his colleague, Bimbo, in a colourful wedding in December 2021.