Famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, who recently welcomed a child with his colleague-turned wife, Judy Austin, has hit back at critics.

The 40-year-old actor, in an Instagram live session with famous show promoter Paul Okoye, said he anticipated that fans who knew little or nothing about his private life would troll him.

He said: “I expect people to react that way, it’s the love they have for me, but at the same time, people are talking about something they don’t know the root. There is always a reason for something,” he said.

In April, the 40-year-old actor threw his fans, colleagues and social media into a frenzy after sharing pictures of himself and his baby boy on his Instagram page.

The actor said it was high time the world met his son, Star Dike Munachimso Yul Edochie, whom he loves much as his other children.

He also noted that amidst the controversies and uproar surrounding the recent crisis in his marriage, he was not going to make his first wife, May, appear inadequate in public.

“ Everybody is shouting and insulting me, they don’t live in my house with me, and nobody has said to Yul what the problem is. As a man, you don’t come out to say everything in public, and you won’t take your family and put it out there. I would instead take all the heat, and they won’t understand.

“Someone sent me a message and said I should do a press conference. I started laughing that I should do a press conference in my family life?

One thing I will never do is make my wife, May, look bad in public. No, I will never do that. No matter the pressure people put on me to speak on the cause of the issue, I will never do that. It’s family, under control, and I won’t put it in public, no matter how they insult me and speak on things they do not know anything about.”

However, when Yul broke the news of his new son and his second wife on Instagram, his first wife, May, who was disappointed, reacted in the comment session of Yul’s Instagram post she wrote, “ May God judge you both.”

Yul married his first wife May 17 years ago, in 2004, at the age of 22. The couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in October 2021 and have four children.

Presidential ambition

Yul also claimed that the recent controversy is God’s way of preparing him for the presidency. In the past two years, the actor has declared interest in vying for the number one office in Nigeria.

“The truth is God is preparing me for Aso Rock, and God is preparing me for the Presidential seat. As a leader, people must insult you.

“This is nothing compared to what you go through in the presidential seat when you make decisions for the good of the people that certain people would not see the good side and then insult you, people will insult you.”

Recently, the movie star took to his Instagram to appeal to Nigerians to help him purchase a presidential nomination form ahead of the 2023 elections.

He wrote: “We shook the world on Wednesday and still shaking it. The energy you all applied and still applying is unimaginable. The point was united and without tribe and religion.

“The energy is coming from the South, East, West and North and indeed the world.

“My dear Nigerians, we can use this energy for more positive things. Fellow Nigerians, please, I appeal to you, buy me a presidential form”.