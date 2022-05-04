Nollywood veteran, Segun Arinze, alongside Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Akintola, Jude Orhorha, and Kelvin Ikeduba, are the lead actors in a new movie titled IVIE.

The movie is produced by Kingsley Omoefe, executively produced by Opa Williams and directed by renowned Nollywood filmmaker Patience Oghre-Imobhio.

The film, which will be released in September, is currently being filmed in locations around Lagos state.

PREMIUM TIMES visited one of the locations in Ajah Lagos State on Wednesday, where the producer Mr Omoefe shared more details about the project.

Though not a biopic, the producer said ‘Ivie’ was named after the protagonist of the story, which centres around a true-life story in Benin, Edo State.

According to the Mr Omoefe, the movie tells a relatable story of rape, family values and comic relief.

Speaking about the growth in Nollywood, the filmmaker said:

“So far, so good people are beginning to recognise our movies, our audience has grown so large, even beyond the shores of Nigeria. I work with the Caribbeans, and our movies are popular there. Some of our actors are popular there. Even someplace in Nigeria is yet to know some of our actors. Some parts of East Africa now call themselves Nollywood.”

Storyline

Mr Omoefe, who is famous for some of his works, like Better Than the Beginning (2015), Four Crooks and a Rookie (2013), and On My Honour (2021), revealed that the movie has 34 crew members, ten main actors, and 80 extras.

He also noted that the film was also shot in different busy real-time locations like motor parks, schools, ghettos and other areas of the state to give the movie a feel of reality.

The producer also noted that the script is crafted to leave the viewers to decide what’s best for the film’s protagonist.

Segun Arinze, one of the cast, also told our correspondent that the film highlights gender issues and would resonate with a significant part of the society.

“The movie talks about battering, the female child getting involved in sexual malice. It is a movie that reminds us why we need to put a strong focus on the girl child,” he said.

The story focuses on rape and its aftermath.

It also tells the story of a victim of societal depravities who became traumatised by the reality of being molested by her family’s most trusted benefactor.

It also raises questions like what becomes the fate of the mother of two teenage daughters in a world of the unimaginable?