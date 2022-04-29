It has been two days since the famous Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, revealed that he had married his colleague, Judy Austin, as his second wife and welcomed a son. Still, Nigerians are yet to get over the shocking news.

The news sent his colleagues and social media into a frenzy on Wednesday.

The actor said it was high time the world met his son, Star Dike Munachimso Yul Edochie, whom he loves as much as his other children.

Although many initially believed it was a publicity stunt, it turned out to be true when his first wife, May, dropped a cryptic comment which read ‘‘God will judge both of you’’ under the post.

Yul married his first wife, May, at the age of 22, in 2004, after they had both dated for six years. The couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in October 2021 and have four children.

His older brother, Uche, broke his silence on Friday morning and shared the family’s stance on the issue.

Uche, an accomplished Nigerian Postwar and Contemporary painter, revealed that Yul informed them of his decision to marry a new wife, and they strongly advised him not to. He also said the family is as shocked as Nigerians on social media.

He said, ‘‘We told Yul not to do it. He did it anyway. Have you ever tried controlling an adult when it comes to relationships? Good luck with that. Yul is an adult who feels marrying a second woman is the best way to own up to his mistakes and make things right. It took a lot of courage for him to do this too’’.

His statement

His statement read: ‘‘So my younger brother Yul Edochie just married a second wife out of the blue, and Nigerians are freaking out. I get it. We are all shocked. I am a low key type of guy, and I have tried to mind my own business, but this circus is also chasing me. So here is my take.

I see two main problems here. His first wife, Mary, a wonderful woman and my sister in law did not go into a relationship with my brother agreeing to be part of a polygamous marriage. That’s the first problem. So I feel for Mary. It is not fair on her. My family are not in support. This is not what we do, and we are trying our best to console Mary. What else can we do?

The second issue is that Yul is not a Muslim. If he were a Muslim, no one would be talking about this. Muslims marry as many wives as they want, and nobody says shit. Traditional rulers and traditionalists do the same thing, and the Nigerian constitution recognises polygamy as a legal marital union. Maybe we should burn that bloody constitution.

We told Yul not to do it. He did it anyway. Have you ever tried controlling an adult when it comes to relationships? Good luck with that. Yul is an adult who feels marrying a second woman is the best way to own up to his mistakes and make things right. It took a lot of courage for him to do this too.

A Muslim marries two or more wives, and his people throw a party. Normal. A Christian does the same thing, and he is the worst human being alive. It is tough. Women throw themselves at famous people so bad that it is suffocating. If the average person walks in Yul’s shoes for one year, they will get five or more women pregnant. So don’t be quick to judge if you have not lived that life. Most people will do worse.

So this is Yul’s new baby with his new wife. Beautiful boy. Children are a gift from God. The circumstances of their birth get us all riled up about what’s right and wrong. I wish them all luck. Maybe Yul should become a Muslim and shut this circus down. It is said that life happens when we are making other plans. I was minding my own business. And now this. Fantastic’’.

Yul’s actions have thrown up several talking points around polygamy, with some Nigerians saying it should be legalised and not limited to traditional worshippers or Muslims. Nonetheless, the 40-year-old actor seems unbordered as he has applauded his decision on Instagram and reassured his first wife that she occupies the number one position regardless.

Real men own up and take responsibility. EZEDIKE!!! Na man you be.