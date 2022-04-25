CHATROOM, a contemporary 98 minute-drama premiered over the weekend at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Lagos.

The contemporary movie boasts award-winning actors like Tony Umez, Omawumi Megbele, Akpororo, Odunlade Adekola, Rykardo Agbor, Sambasa Nzeribe, Vivian Anani and Ibrahim Suleiman.

Peju Ibekwe produced it with Adesuwa Onyenokwe as associate producer.

The movie also stars Canadian-trained actor Nengi Adoki, Israeli actor, singer and dancer Ronya Man, Ghanaian actor Kobby Acheampong, Cameroonian actor and dancer Lea Dibebe, actor and author Damilare Kuku, among many others.

Several dignitaries, including the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), Chizor Malize, and women leaders and actors, comedians, journalists and others, graced the event in grand style.

Remarks

At the event, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development was represented by the Director of Gender Affairs in the ministry, Friya Kimde Bulus.

In a keynote address, Mrs Bulus said that the sustenance of gender equality perspectives should be coordinated in the government’s plans, projects, and programmes. The event could not have come at a better time than now.

According to her, the demise of famous music singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is a sad reminder of the issue of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

“As you are all aware, the issues of GBV have been on the increase in Nigeria, with the latest being the death of the popular gospel singer, late Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu,” the minister said.

She expressed delight to be part of the premiere of CHATROOM.

She commended the organisers for a job well done, adding that this will help meet the targets of gender mainstreaming into policies across the country.

Review

The producers described CHATROOM as a timely movie set against the background of a reality television show.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, the suspense-filled drama tells the gritty yet inspiring story of Ebiere (Nengi Adoki), an almost down and out young lady in her mid-20‘s who finds an opportunity to be in a popular dance reality TV show as an opening for her to get away from the haunting ghost of her past.

The fun-filled TV reality show takes an unexpected turn when she is triggered to face her past trauma causing nationwide turmoil. Laced with comedy, romance and power tussles, it’s a story of overcoming and finding one’s voice inspired by true-life events.

Ms Onyenokwe said the film explored unique themes of the power of one’s voice to transform society, gender-based violence, and mental health.

Written and directed by Chike Ibekwe, ‘CHATROOM’, which is inspired by actual life events, tells the inspiring story of Ebiere, who enters a dancing reality show to escape the haunting ghost of her past.

Fate, however, has other plans for her as the experiences in the house blow up in her face with far-reaching consequences.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, it tells a very relatable story which has embedded in its subjects envy to admiration, resilience amid pain, fear of trusting, denial to acceptance, love notwithstanding hurts, hope for a better future; all of these are beautifully crafted in the narrative making it an audience’s delight while addressing these critical issues.

It also gives us a peek into what happens behind the scenes of a reality television show.

Akpororo and Odunlade spared no emotion as they gave their best performance, leaving viewers reeling with laughter intermittently while also taking in the essence of the film.

Ms Onyenokwe, in a cameo role for the first time in a Nigerian movie, also gave her best shot.

The movie director and scriptwriter Chike Ibekwe said he chose to write a story of hope rather than the silence and misery that most victims of sexual abuse experience. He also emphasised that help can be available and that everyone has to look at the right places.

Succour

The premiere also featured the launch of the virtual CHATROOM on the movie website, www.chatroomthemovie.com, a safe place where victims of abuse or mental health issues can break their silence and get needed help.

Mr Ibekwe said guests could access CHATROOM anonymously for those that do not want to disclose their identity.

He said: ‘‘The Nigerian Institute of Counsellors supports counselling in the CHATROOM. In contrast, the toll-free line and cases that need additional attention beyond counselling beyond medical to legal issues will be supported by the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF)’’.

According to the UNHCR, Gender-Based Violence refers to harmful acts directed at an individual based on gender. It is rooted in gender inequality, power abuse, and harmful norms.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a severe violation of human rights and a life-threatening health and protection issue. During displacement and times of crisis, the threat of GBV significantly increases for women and girls.