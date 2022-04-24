A fast-rising Nigerian actor cum comedian Uko Emmanuel, best known as Redbutterflydude, has revealed why he dumped his Marine Biology degree for skit making.

The comedian is already a household name in the Nigerian entertainment industry and currently boasts 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The actor, who began creating comedy skits in 2019, has featured in many films, including “Oko Mummy” and “Demoosha”.

He has also shot some comedy skits with Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi, The Cute Abiola, and Nosa ‘Baba’ Rex.

Degrees versus Dreams

Mr Emmanuel is a graduate of Cell Biology and Genetics from Lagos State University.

He also has a leadership and team development degree from the International Business Management Institute, Berlin, Germany 2019.

He proceeded to bag a Master’s Degree in marine biology at the University of Lagos, where he graduated in 2022 as the best graduating student of Marine Biology.

Despite being a high-flyer throughout his academics, Mr Emmanuel said he is persistent about chasing his dreams over his degrees.

Speaking about his driving force, he said: “It has always been a passion from a kid. Despite being a science student, I could find happiness through skits easily and express it.”

Commenting on his steady rise in the industry, Redbutterflydude said: “I’m an influencer who has worked with so many different brands to bring their products to the light.”

Redbutterflydude is not just an Instagram comedian but also an actor, scriptwriter, and content creator.

‘Redbutterflydude’

Speaking about the story behind his nickname, the jovial entertainer explained that “the red colour signifies the importance and the butterfly in science is an insect that grows within different stages, meaning that people should not be afraid to spread their wings and take flight. I will allow my wings to take me places I’ve never been. I’m going to flutter and flutter as I navigate towards where the sweetest nectar lies.”

Advice

Redbutterflydude, who identifies as sapiosexual (someone who finds intelligence sexually attractive or arousing), began creating comedy skits in 2019 and is currently planning on taking culinary lessons, advising rising actors to be consistent in whatever they are doing.

He said: “Passion is like an investment. Young actors should be consistent with living within their means. Many do not see it so, but passion is an investment. The more you keep doing what you love doing, the more you invest in yourself because you become better each day, and a day will surely come when your passion will speak for you. When you invest into what you love doing, over time, it brings reward beyond your wildest imagination.”