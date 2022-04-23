The press and movie critics got a foretaste of the awarding-winning movie, ‘Strangers’, on Thursday at the Genesis Cinemas, Maryland Mall, Lagos.

The screening was attended by the executive producer, Banji Adesanmi, also known as Evangelist Bee; director, Biodun Stephen, alongside some of the movie cast like; Lateef Adedimeji, Chris Iheuwa, and Taiwo Ibikunle, media critics.

Students of Doregos Private Academy were also in attendance.

The movie featured some A-list actors, like Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Debbie Felix, Femi Adebayo, Ndamo Damaris, Chris Iheuwa, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Mide Glover and Nonso Odogwu, among others.

While the movie is yet to be released, ‘Strangers’ has already won the Gold award for Directing at the International Independent Film Awards held in Los Angeles.

Plot

Inspired by a true-life story, the movie follows the life of a remote village boy, untamed by civilization, but hit by calamitous events that change the course of his existence.

With a first-person narrative, Strangers is an emotional and inspirational story of grass-to-grace.

The comic synergy from the characters sent waves of intermittent laughter across the cinema hall.

Strangers is another classical example of telling a story in its raw form as evident in several Nollywood films of recent. From a rich blend of indigenous culture, colourful transition from one decade to another, and character morphology, the director was very apt in creating a narrative that evokes nostalgia.

Inspiration

Banji Adesanmi, the executive producer of the movie said he was inspired to produce the film because of the resilience of the characters who inspired the film.

Mr Adesanmi said the movie project started in 2018 while shooting commenced in 2021.

He said, “Strangers chronicles a series of despairing events with miraculous outcomes.

“It is a story that is sweet to hear. I decided to adapt it into a screenplay and joined forces with notable figures that can translate it into a captivating motion picture. The international recognition for the movie is a testament to this.”

The movie, directed by filmmaker Biodun Stephen, will hit cinemas nationwide on April 29.