There have been growing concerns over the involvement of young Nigerians in ritual killings in the last four months with many blaming Nollywood movies for the menace of ‘money ritual’.

Concerned about the ugly trend, on February 9, the House of Representatives resolved to declare a national emergency on ritual killings in Nigeria.

The House noted that while citizens of other countries are embracing science and technology, Nigerian youths are turning to ritual killings.

Similarly, in February, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, directed the National Film and Video Censorship Board (NFVCB), to censor Nollywood movies to eschew money ritual content.

This was the premise of an interview with a foremost Nollywood filmmaker and actor, Chris Iheuwa, on Thursday, in Lagos.

Addressing the developments in Nollywood, the 51-year-old actor told PREMIUM TIMES that Nollywood movie storylines are derived from contemporary Nigerian societal issues.

“Nollywood storylines are dependent on what is trending at a particular point in time. If we take a look at the prevailing circumstances in Nigerian society, especially in recent times, we would discover the following; money rituals, abuse and insecurity are prevalent.”

Mr Iheuwa also said that these prevailing issues are also common in romantic movies, as they relate to reality.

The thespian also said the scriptwriters are inspired by prevailing circumstances that are trending in society at a particular period.

He said that some of the topical issues in our society today are money rituals, kidnapping, depression, bullying, and abuse amongst others, and filmmakers through movies address these societal menaces.

Nollywood-now and then

Mr Iheuwa is known for his stellar performance in movies such as Rattle Snake (1995), Phone Swap (2012), Joba (2019), The Second Bed (2020), La Femme Anjola (2020), and The Delivery Boy (2018), and more recently, Stranger (2022).

As a Nollywood pioneer, he said he had paid his dues and risen through the ranks in over 25 years.

Asked to rate the quality of Nollywood movies in the 1990s and now, he said: “I disagree with the idea of movies then are better than what we have now, we have movies now that address contemporary matters.”

“Scriptwriters do not write in a vague. They write based on what is happening at a particular point in time, and most of the scriptwriters we have now are younger writers, who write based on their understanding and exposure. Likewise, it would be too ambitious for writers in this civilisation to be writing a script on going to space. Storylines are built on what is trending, and available to them” he further explained.

According to Mr Iheuwa, he started getting paid for movie production in 1988.

“In the first movie I acted, I was paid N100. Then one would have to fill what was called a ‘the pink form’ with the national television, through which you would be paid at the end of the month.”

He studied Theater Arts – a degree from the University of Ibadan and an M.A from the University of Lagos.

2023 in view

Speaking about how the movie industry affects the electorate’s decisions in the forthcoming elections, Mr Iheuwa said most filmmakers should henceforth shoot instructional movies.

“2face did a song, ‘E Be Like Say’, and many other artists have done so many songs about the election, filmmakers should tow the same lane and create movies that sensitise the voters with the forthcoming elections, we have issues coming up with PCs, people often say that they are too young, all these issues should be properly explored.”

“There are lots of ongoing campaigns to educate people on the need to participate in electoral processes, before you start complaining you have to clear your conscience and do the needful by voting. There should be more movies, skits and all the rest that talk about elections and how the youths should go about the electoral processes” he said.