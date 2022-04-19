The aura of festivities that filled the atmosphere in Aboh, Mbaise, Imo State, on Tuesday evening has never been witnessed in recent times.

One of her proudest daughters, Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, tied the knot traditionally with her beau, Fidelis Anosike.

Nollywood stars, friends, kinsmen and women converged on the actress’ country home for her traditional marriage rites.

The traditional marriage was held at her late father’s compound, the home of the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Marcellenus J.O Waturuocha.

No doubt, the Nollywood beauty is royalty, and that was spelt- out at her traditional wedding.

In videos making the rounds, Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Lily Afegbai and more stars were seen dancing excitedly in their hotel rooms as they celebrated their colleague.

Rita’s husband is the Chairman, Board of Directors, Folio Group, owners of Daily Times and Miss Nigeria pageant.

They announced their engagement on April 5.

On December 26, 2020, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the actress unveiled her lover’s identity months after keeping their relationship a closely guarded secret.

A week ago, Rita Dominic held her bridal shower at the EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, with lots of female Nollywood stars in attendance.

See photos from the star-studded wedding below