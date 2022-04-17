Celebrating the Easter holiday is hardly complete without treating yourself to an excellent movie at a cinema or from the comfort of your home.

If you are the type of person who either dislikes attending events or feels like the price of show tickets is too high, then watching a blockbuster movie will make the holiday memorable.

Before you grab your bag or wallet and head out to a nearby cinema, here are a few Nollywood film suggestions you should check out this Easter.

1. King of Thieves

What do you get when you merge the stellar acting talents of Femi Adebayo and Toyin Abraham? Simple is an iconic Yoruba film bound to live rent-free in your mind.

This film puts a new spin on crime thrillers by focusing on Agesinkole, a powerful bandit who terrorises a village. With his severe abuse of power, the entire village is thrown into a frenzy as they try to figure out how to destroy him.

It also features famous actors such as Lateef Adedimeji, Dele Odule, and Odunlade Adekola, among many others.

2. I am Nazzy

After a fast-rising music artist accidentally switches places with a doppelganger, her life is thrown into chaos. Despite several attempts to prove her identity, she finally settles for a life without the fame and glamour she had experienced before.

This movie explores a central theme of self-discovery and stars Chinonso Arubayi, Jidene Achufusi, Jimmy Odukoya, IK Ogbonna, and Denrele Edun as its main cast.

3. A Simple Lie

“Breaded Life” creators bring you a comedy-drama that portrays what happens if you reveal a secret to a friend.

After a woman reveals she has cancer to a friend, he tells three other friends who show up on her doorstep to console her. But, as the day goes on, shocking revelations of secrets among them become the order of the day.

Simple life features Bisola Aiyeola, Emmanuel Ikubese, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kie Kie Adeaga, and Kachi Nnochiri.

4. City Hustlers

If you plan to travel to Lagos anytime soon, think of this movie as a tour guide on how to survive in a Nigerian city that never sleeps.

The film narrates the Lagos experience from four characters’ points of view. We have Osage, the frustrated Lagosian; Ramulta, the slay queen; Julius, the player, and a character played by Deyemi Okanlawon, who is the dreamer. These characters reflect the journey to being successful in Lasgidi.

Featuring the talents of Jide Awogbono, Akin Lewis, Nkechi Blessing, Mercy Aigbe, and Bolanle Ninalowo, this film is a must-watch.

5. Olawura

Fans of the supernatural genre are in for a treat with this film. Exploring a Yoruba term, “Iyawo Orun,” the film follows the life of Ifetayo, who faces a series of unfortunate events after betraying a friend to whom he vowed to remain faithful.

Bringing the characters to life are Jide Awogbono, Seilat Adebowale, Aderinoye Babatunde, and Madonna Enahoro.

6. Boycott

Richard Moje Damijo delivers an incredible performance in this film that tells the story of Yusuf, a man who joins a terrorist group to save his dying daughter. However, a setback arises when he slowly falls in love with the group’s leader.

In this captivating romantic and crime film, Kunle Coker, Yemi Black, Uzee Usman, and Tolulope Asanu are sights to watch in their roles.

7. Man of God

From the studio that created the sensation, “Bling Lagosians,” Bolanle Austen Peters’ latest produced film promises to be entertaining and enlightening.

Samuel Obaolu, the first son of a strict pastor, attempts to break free of the facade of being a “pastor’s child.” However, after unsuccessful freedom that includes failed relationships and heartbreaks, he finds himself stepping into the shoes of a church leader. This film shows him as he navigates through his new responsibility while dealing with secrets from his past.

Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Olumide Oworu, Mawuli Gavor, Shawn Faqua, and Prince Nelson Enwerem star in this Netflix film.

8. Obsession

Sending thrills down viewers’ spines seems to be a goal of this film. Revenge is at the core of this film, as it tells the story of a lady, her husband, and their new female neighbour. The lady makes several failed attempts to connect with the neighbour, oblivious to the neighbour’s intention for revenge.

In addition to its catchy name, viewers would see the familiar faces of Benedicta Gafah, Shaffy Bello, Gideon Okeke, and Munachi Abii.

Advertisements



9. Blood covenant

In a society where money rituals are slowly becoming the norm, Inkblot production sheds more light on educating Nigerians on the severe consequences attached to the act.

Blood Covenant focuses on three men, Eddy, Jite, and Tunde, who are ambitious and struggling to make it in life. Getting fed up with the hustle, they resort to a quest for the luxurious lifestyle that brings easy money, modern cars, and popularity.

Tobi Bakre, Shawn FFuqua and Uzor Arukwe lead the fantastic cast of Erica Nlewedim, Alexx Ekubo, and Omowunmi Dada, among many others.

However, if you are not a big fan of Nollywood, here are Hollywood movies for you to check out; Batman, Morbius, Sonic the Hedgehog, and the Bad guys.