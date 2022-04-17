Lagos will come alive this Easter as ITAN the Story, an engaging and entertaining play, will be on stage at the MUSON Centre, Onikan.

The play, written, directed and produced by the celebrated dramatist, Ayo Jaiyesinmi, will be on stage on Easter Sunday, April 17 and Easter Monday, April 18.

The producer, however, says the show will continue on April 23 and 24.

The 90-minute show will be on stage at 3pm and 7pm on each day.

In the cast are famous Thespians that include Nissi George, Lara Akinsola, Paul Adams, Princess Adenike Adedoyin Ajayi and Omololu Shodiya.

YPICK, the master guitarist, is also featured in ITAN , with Ms Jaiyesinmi noting that the play has been configured to be intensely musical.

“The idea is to give the audience a filling and robust experience. You will be filled with suspense, but we want it to be fun all through.

“You know this Easter season, people should have a great theatrical experience alongside their families and that is why we have made ITAN much greater than ever. Of course, ÌTÀN the Story is an all-time audience favourite that is enmeshed in an epic story that cuts across generations,” she adds.

According to her, the performance is part of the STORIFEST offerings showcased by THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions, with the theme ‘Once Upon A Time.’

Spoken Word, Stage plays, Junior Theatre Festival, Storytelling and Webinars have been showcased at the festival.

Plot

In the production, Isembaye is the principal of harmonious living. In the realm, all is calm and orderly, but not so in Ajule, the home below where there are contentions, dissensions, arguments and rancour.

How does Isembaye solve the deep-seated issues? How can peace be restored? This is what the audience has to find out in ITAN as Asiko takes them on a visual story-telling adventure across time and space.

“ÌTÀN takes you through generation past into generation future with a lot of dance, drama and music,” Jaiyesinmi adds, noting that ÌTÀN the Story also touches on the tensions and culture-clashes amongst different generations.

The award- winning play was first staged at the British Council’s Lagos Theatre Festival and has been shown in Lagos, Abeokuta, Abuja, Ghana and at the Uyo Film and Theatre Festival.