Pay-Tv company, StarTimes, hosted a surprise premiere of famous Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo’s new movie, ‘King of Thieves, at the Silverbird Cinema, Ikeja City Mall, Lagos state.

Present at the screening were the Star-Times team, Nollywood actors and the press.

Some of the guests present at the event were StarTimes CEO Alex Jian, Content Director Viki Liu, and Assistant Marketing Director, Bose Adewara; PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi; Nollywood actors, Yaw; members of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Segun Arinze, Kate Effiong, and Abubakar Yakubu, the movie producer, Femi Adebayo, and many others.

It is the second time the film will be screened in Lagos. A grand premiere was held on April 4 at the IMax Cinema Lekki, Lagos State.

It was a talk-of-the-town event as celebrities showed up dressed in line with the theme, Epic and Dangerous.

Reactions

Mr Adebayo, a StarTimes brand ambassador, was praised for producing an action-thriller movie about the Yoruba culture.

Fascinated at the gesture ( surprise premiere), Adebayo couldn’t hold back his excitement. He appreciated StarTimes for celebrating him and his works.

Narrating the inspiration and hurdles of making the movie, Adebayo said: ‘‘The inspiration behind this movie is to show the creativity of the Yoruba culture to the entire world. Cultural folklore is gradually dying, yet it is full of beautiful stories.

“The challenges were extremely challenging, especially in the area of location. We had to travel to a remote area. Where we shot, there was no electricity. And we had to cross a river with a spiritual warning that we must not cross the river with groundnuts.”

Also, speaking at the private screening, Alex Jian, CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, said that he is proud to associate with the actor and his accomplishments.

He said: “A particular project like this tells African stories from an African perspective. Femi Adebayo is notable for setting standards in the industry.

“I also wish to use this medium to assure our customers that even though these are huge investments to provide desired entertainment, StarTimes won’t transfer the cost to customers. We feel our customers’ pain in these trying times and would rather lessen the burden rather than increase it. Our ongoing Easter campaign, which comes with price reductions and extra viewing days, is a typical example.

The movie

“King of Thieves (Ogundabede)” is a collaborative effort between Niyi Akinmolayan‘s Anthill studios and Femi Adebayo‘s Euphoria 360.

It is co-directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami.

The movie also features Toyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji, Oga Bello, Broda Shagi, Femi Adebayo, Segun Arinze, Dunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Mr Macaroni, amongst other A-list actors.

Aside from acting, Femi Adebayo is also a Nigerian lawyer, and he once served as a Special Adviser to a former Governor of Kwara State on Arts, Culture and Tourism.

He is the son of the veteran actor Adebayo Salami.

Adebayo began acting in 1985, the same year he featured in his father’s first movie titled ‘Ogun Ajaye.’