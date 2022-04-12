A bridal shower was organised for Rita Dominic and held over the weekend at the EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The screen diva is betrothed to Fidelis Anosike, the Chairman, Board of Directors, Folio Group, owners of Daily Times and Miss Nigeria pageant.

Ms Dominic announced their engagement on April 5.

The lovers, who met during the 2017 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) session on the film business, will walk down the aisle on April 18 and 19, 2022.

From Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Egbuson-Akande to, Mo Abudu, Joke Silva, Chioma Chukwuka to Michelle Dede in attendance, it was no doubt a star-studded event.

It was a memorable evening filled with fun, laughter, networking, and splendour.

The actress looked stunning in a flowery blue baby doll short dress.

On December 26, 2020, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the actress unveiled her lover’s identity months after keeping their relationship a closely guarded secret.

The 46-year-old actress sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner on her official social media pages. It was the first time in her 24-year-career that the actress would ever reveal her lover’s identity.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW