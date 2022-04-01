The news of his death was broken by his colleague, Kunle Afod, on Instagram on Friday morning. He wrote, “You posted a few days ago, Dejo Haaaaaa.”

He was 50.

Details of his death remain sketchy as of press time; however, his colleagues and fans have thronged his social media pages to pay tributes.

The prominent actor was born in Idumota, Lagos Island area of Lagos State, but hailed from Ogun’s Ikija.

In 2014, the comic actor cheated death while he was on the “Igbo Sambisa” movie set when he suffered an internal injury that made him bleed through his nostrils. He was rushed to the hospital, where he received adequate treatment.

Career

Tunfulu started his acting career in the earlier part of his life when he first featured in a television programme titled “Theatre Omode.” the first movie he acted in was ‘Aje ni Iya mi’, where he played the role of Dejo.

His movie career was greatly inspired by Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje) and Kayode Olasehinde (Baba Ajirebi), with whom he worked closely.

He joined Akuko Gagara Theatre Group and Kolawole International Theatre Group a few years later. He got his first television appearance in 1987 in the drama series “Apere Ijongbon” by the Kolawole International Theatre Group.

He shot into the limelight for his role in the “Omo Oran” movie, featuring the veteran actor Fatai Adetayo (Lalude).

He has featured in several Yoruba movies, including Ejide (2007) and Ito urine (2008).