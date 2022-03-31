Nollywood veteran, Tony Umez, alongside Omawumi Megbele, Ibrahim Suleiman, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Odunlade Adekola, Nangi Adoki and comedian Apokroro are set to headline a new movie titled ‘CHATROOM’.

The film will be released on ‘Good Friday’, April 15, on the international digital platform, afrocinema.tv.

This will be the first time one of the casts, ace broadcaster and publisher, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, will be venturing into Nollywood as she is also the Associate Producer of the movie.

A famous filmmaker, Chike Ibekwe, wrote and directed the movie while Peju Fadirepo Ibekwe produced it.

The film, which is inspired by a true-life event, was screened at the Deputy British High Commissioners’ residence in March 2020.

The film was shot at locations and in studios in Lagos and Onitsha. It would be seen from its global release date of April 15 on www. afro cinema. tv.

The movie will also have its exclusive official premiere on April 17 at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Storyline

CHATROOM is a contemporary 98 minute-drama that will take audiences on a roller coaster of emotions and have audiences at the edges of their seats.

It is a beautiful mix of comedic thrills with core themes around love, betrayal, stigma, sexual abuse, violence, power and more.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, the suspense-filled drama tells the gritty, yet inspiring story of Ebiere (Nengi Adoki), an almost down and out young lady in her mid-20s who finds an opportunity to be in a popular, dance reality TV show as an opening for her to get away from the haunting ghost of her past.

The fun-filled TV reality show takes an unexpected turn when she is triggered to face her past trauma causing nationwide turmoil.

Laced with comedy, romance and power tussles, it’s a story of overcoming and finding one’s voice and inspired by true-life events.

Other casts

Other casts include multiple award-winning actors and actresses like Sambasa Nzeribe, Ronya Man, Ricardo Agbor, Vivian Anani, and other African actors like Ghanaian actor, Kobby Acheampong, Cameroonian actor and dancer, Lea Dibebe, actress and author, Damilare Kuku among many others.