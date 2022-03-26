The month of April is about to get super exciting as the premiere season of The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) is set to debut exclusively on Showmax on April 8.

The reality show follows the life of six opulent women in Lagos. You can watch the trailer here.

The cast of the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise includes Carolyna Hutchings, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Ikokwu, Mariam Timmer, Laura Ikeji and Toyin Lawani-Adebayo.

As we countdown RHOLagos, here are five exciting shows you can enjoy.

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD)

This show is the real deal. It will take you through the lives of some of Durban’s most intriguing high-flying women and socialites. It is the second instalment of the Real Housewives franchise in Africa.

RHOD is currently streaming on Showmax, and you can watch seasons 1 & 2 on the platform.

Nigerian Idol:

Since the seventh season of the reality singing competition, Nigerian Idol, began weeks ago, it has been filled with exciting and hilarious moments. The competition is now down to 12 contestants thrilling the audiences and the judges in the live shows. But, it gets more interesting as the power to save a contestant lies in the hands of the viewers and not the judges.

You can catch the live shows by 7 p.m. every Sunday on Showmax.

Unmarried

It’s still international women’s month, and you can spend some time with the women of Unmarried. Unmarried follows the lives of three inseparable ladies as they strive to survive the dynamics of friendship, career challenges and relationships.

This show is a must-watch, starring Venita Akpofure, Enado Odigwe and Folu Storms.

My Flatmates

The Basketmouth hit comedy series is one you should not miss. The comedy series follows the lives of friends who share an apartment and all the hilarious and chaotic events that occur as they navigate each day.

Listed as one of Showmax’s most-watched shows of 2021, the comedy series is back with a new season starting today, 21st March. You should binge-watch the five initial seasons.

Ghana Jollof

If the Ghana and Nigeria brawl on social media is hilarious, imagine that experience on a 13-episode comedy series.

The Showmax original follows the lives of 2 friends, Romanus and Jasper, who leave Nigeria to Ghana in search of greener pastures. They squat with a university friend, Kweku, as they find out if the grass is greener on the other side.

It is one hell of a fantastic adventure, and you should be binge-watching it.

These and more exciting shows are available to keep you entertained in anticipation of RHOLagos on Showmax.