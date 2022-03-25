Nollywood actor and comedian, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, who is currently receiving treatment over an undisclosed ailment at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, has stated that he is not seeking financial aid from anyone to foot his medical bills.

Mr Ibu’s health challenges became known on Wednesday after a video of him jokingly begging his daughter to take his medication as he has a phobia for taking drugs on his behalf emerged online and subsequently went viral.

The video may have prompted some of his fans to think the comedian was soliciting financial support to help cover his medical bills.

It is common in Nigeria for artists who have fallen on hard times to solicit financial support from their fans and the public.

Some veteran artists who recently sought help to treat ill-health include, the popular Yoruba Nollywood villain, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, Emeka Ani, Duro Michael, among others.

Responding to comments that he posted his hospital interaction with his daughter in a bid to solicit financial support, the 60-year-old actor, who was looking pale and sickly, said that was far from the truth. He, however, added that though he was not soliciting financial help, it does not mean that his friends should not give him money when they visit him at the hospital.

ALSO READ: Mr Ibu debunks report he is down with stroke

“Some people have sold me like this, they don’t even want to hear from me, all they do is to sell me free of charge to the devil, it won’t work, God has raised me up. I am not going anywhere to beg anybody for money, I am not saying that all my friends who are supposed to pay me a visit and give me cannot give me, they can give me; no problem but it is not as critical as they are saying, so anybody whose business is to criticize my sickness, they should stop”.

Mr Ibu is one of Nigeria’s most talented comic characters in Nollywood; his ingenuity in acting earned him the name ‘Mr Ibu’. Mr Ibu made his name as a slapstick comedian whose acting is often characterised by stupidity.

The Enugu born actor has featured in more than 200 Nollywood movies including Mr Ibu (2004), Mr Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr Ibu in London (2004), Police Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007).